Jakarta Post
UN expert slams harassment of activists protesting TNI Law revision

Indonesian authorities should provide space for activists to voice their concerns and opposition of the recent revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, according to United Nations special rapporteur on human rights Mary Lawlor.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 27, 2025

Students show placards reading "Return the soldiers to the barracks" on March 20, 2025, during a protest against a revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. The House of Representatives passed the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

ndonesian authorities must give space for human rights activists to air their grievances about the recent revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law without facing intimidation, the United Nations expert on human rights defenders has said.

UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders Mary Lawlor took to social media on Wednesday to respond to the alleged harassment faced by activists of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras).

On March 15, activists from the group stormed an unscheduled, closed-door meeting between House of Representatives members and government officials to discuss the TNI Law revision at a luxury Jakarta hotel. They called on lawmakers to stop the deliberations as they lacked meaningful public participation.

A security guard at the hotel reportedly filed a police report against one of the activists under an allegation of disruption of public order. Some Kontras activists also reported that they were called by unknown numbers after the hotel incident.

Lawlor wrote on X after hearing “disturbing news about the harassment” of Kontras activists, which she claimed to be reportedly linked to the group’s criticism of the recent TNI Law revision that potentially expanded the military’s role in civilian affairs.

“Indonesia must ensure that civil society and human rights defenders can voice their legitimate concerns without restrictions,” Lawlor wrote on Wednesday.

Read also: Enough with police brutality: Activists

Students show placards reading "Return the soldiers to the barracks" on March 20, 2025, during a protest against a revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. The House of Representatives passed the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs.
UN expert slams harassment of activists protesting TNI Law revision
The Jakarta Post
