‘ASEAN paradox’ haunts Southeast Asia’s integration

As ASEAN seeks to further economic cooperation, it must also address the lingering political and security issues in the region to avoid the emergence of a contradictory condition akin to the "Asian paradox".

T he 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings convened last month in Kuala Lumpur to much fanfare, and rightly so. The discussions yielded a range of outcomes, with the most substantive progress arguably in economic cooperation and integration.

While ASEAN leaders also endorsed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045 and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which seeks to establish a “resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centered ASEAN”, including in the realms of politics and security, the shadow of an emerging “ASEAN paradox” should not be overlooked.

The concept of an ASEAN paradox draws from the more widely known “Asian paradox”, a term once used by former South Korean president Park Geun-hye to describe the contradiction between East Asia’s economic rise and its deteriorating security environment.

The state of relations among China, Japan, South Korea and North Korea challenges the conventional belief that deepening economic interdependence will reduce the likelihood of security conflicts, thereby advancing peace and stability.

For the most part, ASEAN has operated on a similar assumption that economic integration can serve as a foundation for regional peace and stability. Its notion of comprehensive security, for instance, broadens the concept of security beyond traditional military threats to encompass economic and sociocultural concerns.

Reflecting this spirit, the recent ASEAN meetings saw officials concluding negotiations on the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 and the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, both of which are expected to reinforce ASEAN’s economic resilience and strengthen regional cooperation.

Several member states also reached an agreement to cooperate on renewable energy exports, advancing the momentum toward an ASEAN power grid. The deal is crucial, given the growing demand for data centers and the rapid digital transformation in the region.