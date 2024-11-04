TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo visits Jokowi in Surakarta

Prabowo and Jokowi had dinner at a restaurant in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 4, 2024

Prabowo visits Jokowi in Surakarta Comfortable rapport: President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Antara /Galih Pradipta)

resident Prabowo Subianto met former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, in their first meeting since Prabowo was sworn in as president.

The meeting had been anticipated as Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Jokowi’s son, confirmed earlier in the day that Prabowo would be visiting Jokowi's home. Before going to Surakarta, Prabowo had a series of official engagements in South Papua and Bali.

Prabowo's entourage arrived at Jokowi's residence in Sumber village at around 6:20 p.m., with Prabowo greeting the reporters. He was welcomed by Jokowi and wife Iriana.

Prabowo and Jokowi then headed to Wedangan Omah Semar restaurant to have dinner.

They talked while enjoying traditional Javanese dishes, including noodles, fried rice, fried banana, mendoan tempeh and corn fritters.

They shared laughter and stories, reflecting a comfortable rapport during the hour-long meeting.

"This meeting also reflects the warm relationship between the two national leaders who remain committed to building Indonesia," the State Secretariat said in a written statement, as quoted by kompas.com.

Afterwards, Jokowi accompanied Prabowo to Adi Soemarmo Air Force Base in neighboring Boyolali regency for his return to Jakarta.

Prabowo emphasized that their discussions did not involve politics.

"There are no politics in this [meeting]," the President said firmly.

Before meeting Jokowi, Prabowo had dinner with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil at a Nasi Padang restaurant in Jakarta on Thursday.

On Friday, Ridwan met Jokowi at his residence in Surakarta to discuss ways of managing Jakarta. Jokowi served as Jakarta governor from 2012-2014 after serving as Surakarta mayor from 2005-2012

Later this week, Prabowo is scheduled to go on his first overseas presidential trip on Friday, during which he will visit five countries. The trip is a significant diplomatic engagement for Prabowo as he establishes his administration's international presence.

His itinerary begins in China from Nov. 8 to 10, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Following China, Prabowo will head to the United States for a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss cooperation and welfare improvements. Next, he will travel to Peru to meet with President Dina Boluarte, where they will sign a visa exemption agreement and participate in the APEC Summit from Nov. 14 to 15, where he plans to address issues of poverty and hunger.

From Peru, Prabowo will travel to Brazil from Nov. 18 to 19 to attend the Executive Business Forum and the Group of 20 Summit, focusing on Indonesia's initiatives against poverty.

His trip will conclude in the United Kingdom, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan and have an afternoon tea with King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

 

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Beyond BRICS rhetoric

The Red and White Cabinet: Between Prabowo's goals and the 2029 race

President Prabowo's human rights settlement agenda

Jokowi to take commercial flight back to Surakarta, minister says

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong wears a detainee jacket on Tuesday after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case . He has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in state funds in connection to sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016. Lembong campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhahimin Iskandar ticket in February’s presidential election.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Authorities set up barricades blocking traffic onto Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat (left) in the direction of the Presidential Palace ahead of the 411 reunion rally in Central Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024. Rally participants demanded the arrests of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and the person behind the viral “Fufufafa” social media account.
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Leaders of the United Nations COP16 biodiversity conference (from left), executive secretary David Cooper, president Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s environment and sustainable development minister, and secretary Astrid Schomaker attend the closing plenary session on Nov. 2, 2024, in Cali, Colombia.
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home

Smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after it erupted overnight.
Archipelago

Death toll from Mount Lewotobi volcano eruption rises to 10
Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
A worker folds a ballot for the Bali gubernatorial election at the Tabanan Elections Commission (KPU) logistics warehouse in Bali on Oct. 30, 2024. The election, which voting day slated for Nov. 27, will see two candidate pairs competing: Made Muliawan Arya-Putu Agus Suradnyana and Wayan Koster-I Nyoman Giri Prasta.
Politics

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home
Politics

Prabowo visits Jokowi in Surakarta
Companies

Pindad begins Maung vehicle production for high-level officials
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia complains to Vietnam over South China Sea reef expansion
Entertainment

Producer Quincy Jones, who worked with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, dies aged 91
