PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) plans to dismiss 27 members who did not toe the party line and back its candidates contesting the simultaneous regional head elections on Nov. 27.
“The party’s central board has received input for the dismissals of at least 27 people,” PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said in a statement issued on Wednesday after a press briefing.
He stopped short of mentioning which members faced dismissal, saying only that the party would announce its decision on Dec. 17.
Hasto said the decision to axe recalcitrant members was part of the PDI-P’s efforts to consolidate ahead of its congress next year, and expressed his hope that the party would continue to enforce discipline among its members.
The statement about the potential dismissals comes after the party fired prominent member Effendi Simbolon for refusing to endorse Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung in the 2024 regional head elections.
He instead threw his support behind rival candidate Ridwan Kamil, who was backed by political parties in the pro-government Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM).
