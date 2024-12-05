PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto walks onstage on Nov. 20, 2024, prior to the start of the nationalist party’s press briefing in Jakarta on the 2024 regional head elections. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

The PDI-P is planning to expel 27 members for backing rival candidates in last week's regional head elections as part of an effort to tighten its ranks ahead of next year's congress.

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) plans to dismiss 27 members who did not toe the party line and back its candidates contesting the simultaneous regional head elections on Nov. 27.

“The party’s central board has received input for the dismissals of at least 27 people,” PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said in a statement issued on Wednesday after a press briefing.

He stopped short of mentioning which members faced dismissal, saying only that the party would announce its decision on Dec. 17.

Hasto said the decision to axe recalcitrant members was part of the PDI-P’s efforts to consolidate ahead of its congress next year, and expressed his hope that the party would continue to enforce discipline among its members.

The statement about the potential dismissals comes after the party fired prominent member Effendi Simbolon for refusing to endorse Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung in the 2024 regional head elections.

He instead threw his support behind rival candidate Ridwan Kamil, who was backed by political parties in the pro-government Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

