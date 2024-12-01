TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P might 'need rethink' on projected poll losses

Analysts say the major party's election losses in battleground regions, according to provisional results, could distinguish it as an opposition force at a time when most political parties are becoming subsumed under the ruling coalition.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, December 1, 2024

Indonesia Decides

The losses of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in some crucial battlegrounds in last week’s regional head elections signal the party’s need for new strategies, according to observers, which might influence how it positions itself with regard to the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.

The simultaneous regional head elections on Nov. 27 were seen as a comeback opportunity for the PDI-P to reassert its dominance in national politics after its candidate Ganjar Pranowo suffered a bruising defeat to Prabowo in February’s presidential race.

But the projected outcome of the regional elections indicate another setback for the country’s largest nationalist party, which is expected to book losses in the most populous provinces on Java, including its home turf Central Java.

The quick count results from various pollsters indicate that Andika Perkasa, the PDI-P’s gubernatorial candidate in Central Java, has been outperformed by rival ticket Ahmad Luthfi, who was backed by pro-Prabowo parties and endorsed by former president and PDI-P member Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Political expert Yoes Kenawas said that while Jokowi’s campaigning for Luthfi played a major part in preventing the PDI-P’s Andika from winning the provincial race, the party needed to re-strategize for future elections.

“It needs to engage in self-reflection on its fading influence in Central Java,” Yoes said.

“The party must also rethink how to strengthen its ties with NU,” he added, referring to the nation’s largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama, which remains influential in national politics, its membership largely concentrated in Central and East Java.

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers remarks at the Conference of Indonesian Foreign Policy (FPCI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Politics

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister
Calling for change: Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24 demanding higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law.
Society

Reluctance as govt pledges 6.5% wage hike next year
A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, during the tabulation of votes cast in the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java.
Regional Elections

PDI-P might 'need rethink' on projected poll losses

Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2024, as they demand higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law
Society

Reluctance as govt pledges 6.5% wage hike next year
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) to attend the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 18, 2024.
Editorial

The $300b climate joke
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Regulations

Massive costs, reforms await Prabowo full coal phase out plan

Europe

Wars, regional tensions boost arms sales: report
Science & Tech

Major Canadian media sue ChatGPT in case potentially worth billions
Economy

Vietnam to build $67 billion high-speed railway
Americas

Biden says he has pardoned his son, Hunter
Academia

How to end the scourge of maternal mortality
Regulations

Massive costs, reforms await Prabowo full coal phase out plan
Academia

‘Wong urip urup’: Transforming collectivism into innovation
Opinion

Analysis: Jokowi, Prabowo allies dominate key regional races
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.