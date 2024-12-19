TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Law minister mulls new rules on prisoner amnesty, transfers

Following the recent repatriation of foreign convicts, the government is mulling over legislating new rules on prisoner amnesty and transfers as part of a wider aim to ease congestion in the country's overcrowded prisons.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 19, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Law minister mulls new rules on prisoner amnesty, transfers Inmates of Serang Penitentiary in Banten line up on Nov. 27 to cast their votes in the 2024 regional head elections. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

T

he Law Ministry is considering drafting new legislation on prisoner amnesty and transfers following the recent repatriation of convicted foreign nationals and the government’s plan to grant amnesty to thousands of inmates languishing in the country’s prisons.

“The timing is right to have a law regulating [executive] amnesty, clemency and rehabilitation” for wrongful prosecution or conviction, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“The President has suggested that we grant amnesty every year for certain cases,” he said.

The Constitution outlines general terms for granting amnesty, or exemption from criminal liability, as a presidential power that can be exercised on approval from the House of Representatives.

Clemency is also an executive power and refers to pardoning a convicted individual of part or all punishments as well as commutation of death or life sentences upon consultation with the Supreme Court, as stipulated in the 2010 Clemency Law.

The Constitution also outlines the concept of rehabilitation as a measure to restore the rights of a wrongfully convicted individual, which can be granted by the president upon consultation with the Supreme Court.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government said last week that some 44,000 convicts, mostly drug users that should have been sent to rehabilitation facilities, could be granted amnesty on humanitarian grounds to help relieve the country’s overcrowded prisons.

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Related Articles

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

Bali Nine transfer plans clouded by legal issues

KPK opens ethics hearing into prison bribery scandal

KPU urges political parties to withdraw ex-graft convicts from legislative elections

Egypt's Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Related Article

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

Bali Nine transfer plans clouded by legal issues

KPK opens ethics hearing into prison bribery scandal

KPU urges political parties to withdraw ex-graft convicts from legislative elections

Egypt's Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

More in Indonesia

 View more
A stock illustration of a ransomware attack.
Society

Ransomware scare highlights need for proper implementation of privacy law
Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks to reporters on July 28, 2024, during a press briefing on the results of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta.
Politics

Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership
Wooden logs litter the road on Dec. 18, 2024, in Kota Tua village in Tano Tombangan Angkola district, South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, after a flash flood. The flash flood injured 10 people.
Archipelago

South Tapanuli hit by flash flood, 10 injured

Highlight
Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (center) and ASEAN leaders take part in the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Oct. 9, 2024.
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

The Latest

 View more
Society

Ransomware scare highlights need for proper implementation of privacy law
Politics

Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership
Archipelago

South Tapanuli hit by flash flood, 10 injured
Archipelago

Plaintiffs accuse companies of dragging out South Sumatra forest fire lawsuit
Economy

Investment of US$2.9t expected for 2025-2029: Bappenas
Companies

Safe trips across millions of kilometers exemplify ‘#AmanBersamaGojek’ initiative
Markets

RI coconut processing industry urges fruit export restriction amid shortage
Jakarta

Prosecutors investigate alleged corruption at Jakarta Cultural Agency

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Law minister mulls new rules on prisoner amnesty, transfers

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!