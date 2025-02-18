Government considers amnesty for Papuan armed groups

he government has expressed openness to the possibility of granting amnesty to Papuan separatist groups, which authorities officially refer to as armed criminal groups (KKB), despite previously excluding them from a list of potential pardons.
During a meeting with House Representatives Commission XIII overseeing law and human rights on Monday, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said that so far, Papuan separatist groups had been excluded from the planned mass amnesty for convicts of certain offenses, mostly drug users that should have been sent to rehabilitation facilities and people found guilty of defamation.
But the government might be willing to pardon people convicted for their involvement in KKBs in Papua if they signed statements avowing their allegiance to Indonesia and their willingness to reintegrate into society.
“I’d say it’s possible to propose to the President to grant amnesty to these KKB members,” Supratman said.
He was responding to a suggestion from Tonny Tesar, a NasDem Party lawmaker representing an electoral district in Papua, which is rich in natural resources but remains one the country's poorest regions.
Tonny, who once was a regent in Indonesia’s easternmost province as a member of the Democratic Party, said he was aware of seven Papuan KKB members serving prison terms in Makassar who were willing to leave their groups behind and pledge their allegiance to Indonesia. He added that not all members of the armed groups had joined of their own free will.
“We are hoping the government [will also consider amnesty] for those in Papua,” Tonny said. “Let’s give a chance to [reformed KKB members] in Papua.”
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.