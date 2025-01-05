Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

The Foreign Ministry said that it was seriously following up on the sexual harassment allegations made against the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, asserting that it would “not tolerate any violations of the principles of diplomatic ethics”.

T he Foreign Ministry has said that it is seriously following up on the sexual harassment allegations made against the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, asserting that it would “not tolerate any violations of the principles of diplomatic ethics”.

The ministry’s spokesperson Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat said in a written statement earlier this week that his institution would continue to probe the allegations and process the case in accordance with local legal provisions.

“The Foreign Ministry will continue to communicate with all relevant parties to obtain further comprehensive information regarding the facts of the occurrence," Roy wrote on Tuesday.

“The ministry requires all of its staff to comply with a code of ethics and high standards of professionalism in carrying out their duties,” he continued.

Last week, local Nigerian newspaper Leadership reported that a former staff member of the Indonesian Embassy in Abuja had filed through her attorney a petition over alleged sexual harassment by envoy Usra.

In the petition filed in June last year, the victim alleged that on Feb. 7, 2024, during her official duties at the embassy, that Usra had engaged in unwelcome and inappropriate physical conduct with her.

The alleged encounter had caused the victim significant physiological trauma, prompting her to return to Jakarta and seek professional counselling, Leadership reported in one of its articles that has since been taken down.