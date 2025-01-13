TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

President Prabowo plans military-style retreat for new regional heads

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said that the planned retreat would be a forum for President Prabowo to brief the local heads on his agenda and how to implement it at the local level.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, January 13, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo plans military-style retreat for new regional heads President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto plans to hold another military-style retreat for all the regional heads who were elected into office in the November 2024 regional election.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said that the planned retreat would be a forum for President Prabowo to brief the local heads on his agenda and how to implement it at the local level.

"All the [new] local heads will gather so that they will have the same perception on how to deal with problems currently faced by the government," Yusril said, as quoted by Tempo over the weekend.

With regard to the timing of the event, Yusril said that it would take place only after the Constitutional Court issued the final rulings on election disputes filed by political candidates running in the regional polls.

The court begun hearing election disputes late last week and is scheduled to wrap up the process in mid-February.

Yusril said that President Prabowo had not yet settled on the site for the retreat but Magelang, a city in Central Java where a military academy is located, would likely again host the event.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In October last year, Prabowo took his cabinet members on a three-day retreat at the Magelang military academy, where they slept in tents and took part in a military-style parade and team-building exercises.

Such an excursion is not new for Prabowo and reflects his leadership style. His Gerindra Party has often organized similar events at Prabowo's spacious Hambalang estate in West Java.

Gerindra's most recent retreat before Prabowo's inauguration was held in September to prepare elected House of Representatives members to be sworn in. Social media posts from the retreat show politicians posing for photographs wearing brown camouflage uniforms, maroon berets and combat boots.

Responding to the plan, the newly elected Governor of Jakarta Pramono Anung Wibowo, a politician with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said he would join the event.

"If this is initiated by the President then I will definitely join," Pramono told reporters over the weekend.

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Related Articles

President Prabowo plans military-style retreat for new regional heads

Indonesia, Japan bolster maritime security ties

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

EU and Indonesia need to listen to each other first

France calls for 'immediate return' of national on death row in Indonesia

Related Article

President Prabowo plans military-style retreat for new regional heads

Indonesia, Japan bolster maritime security ties

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

EU and Indonesia need to listen to each other first

France calls for 'immediate return' of national on death row in Indonesia

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P’s Hasto undergoes KPK questioning amid pretrial motion
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at the party's 52nd anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
A man exercises at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex (GBK) on Sept. 13, 2020, in Senayan, Central Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities

Highlight
(from left to right) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Chinese President Xi Jinping join G20 leaders for a group photo at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Americas

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Editorial

Assertive foreign policy
A worker arranges bottled syrups in a supermarket in Jakarta on Dec. 19, 2023.
Regulations

Indonesia to roll out sweetened beverage excise by second half of 2025

The Latest

 View more
Politics

PDI-P’s Hasto undergoes KPK questioning amid pretrial motion
Asia & Pacific

Distinguished diplomat, ‘UNCLOS Boy’ Hasjim Djalal passes away at 90

Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
Markets

Two-wheeler sales see slight uptick amid sluggish 2024
Jakarta

Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities
Americas

Scores of Indonesians in Los Angeles affected by wildfires
Companies

PIK 2’s subsidiary raises Rp 2.3t in IPO to fund conference center project
Archipelago

Police hunt for shooter in double killing in Papua Highlands
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!