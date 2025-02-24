Jokowi, Yudhoyono join President Prabowo at Danantara inauguration

Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (left), President Prabowo Subianto (center) and former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attend the launch of sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia at the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The two former presidents, together with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairperson and Indonesia's fifth president Megawati Soekarnoputri, have been offered roles as members of the sovereign wealth fund's advisory body by Prabowo.

T he country's sixth and seventh presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, respectively, joined President Prabowo Subianto on Monday in a lavish event at the State Palace organized to launch Indonesia’s Temasek-like sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Megawati did not show up for the inauguration prompting speculation that she had turned down the offer.

Ties between Megawati and Prabowo have become strained following the move by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to name PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto a suspect in a graft case last week.

Following the KPK's decision to arrest Hasto, Megawati ordered PDI-P politicians recently inaugurated as regional heads not to partake in a retreat organized by the Home Ministry in the city of Magelang, Central Java, which kicked off late last week.

A number of PDI-P regional heads, including Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo were expected to join the retreat on Monday but there has been no new statement from Megawati on what the party will do next.

Also joining the former presidents during the Danantara launch were former vice presidents including Jusuf Kalla, Boediono and Ma'ruf Amin.

Other than the former presidents, President Prabowo has also expressed his interest in having leaders of the country's religious organizations like Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah and the Indonesian Communion of Churches to serve on the advisory board.

"It is not just an investment body, it is an instrument for national development that will optimize the way we manage our wealth. We are committed to becoming a developed nation," President Prabowo said in his speech inaugurating Danantara.