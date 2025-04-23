Jokowi to face two lawsuits on diplomas, Esemka car

Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo greets people lining up in front of his house in Surakarta, Central Java for a get-together event with the former president on April 2, 2025. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

The Surakarta District Court has scheduled the first hearings for both lawsuits on April 24, 2025 at 10 a.m.

F ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is set to challenge two lawsuits against him this week pertaining to the authenticity of his academic credentials and the production of locally made car brand Esemka during his administration.

The two lawsuits were filed at the Surakarta District Court in Central Java, Jokowi’s hometown, earlier this month in the span of less than a week.

The first lawsuit was filed on April 9 by 19-year-old Surakarta resident Aufaa Luqmana, who accused the former president of wanprestasi (default) of his promise regarding the production target for Esemka.

Less than a week after Aufaa submitted the lawsuit, the Surakarta District Court received another one from legal practitioner Muhammad Taufiq on April 14.

He sued Jokowi for allegedly falsifying his high school and university diplomas, which he insisted rendered Jokowi’s mayoral administration in Surakarta between 2005 and 2012 illegal.

Taufiq also sued the Surakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU), the city’s SMAN 6 state senior high school and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta. Jokowi reportedly graduated from the high school in 1980, then began his studies at the university’s School of Forestry in the same year before graduating in 1985.

