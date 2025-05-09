TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta’s avian mascot loses only refuge in city

The Jakarta Animal Aid Network (JAAN) that operates a rehabilitation center for brahminy kite on Kotok Besar Island in Thousand Islands regency has moved the birds to a riverine ecosystem in Lampung as the island owner reportedly sold the island.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 9, 2025

A brahminy kite is seen on July 10, 2022, in the Faunaland conservation area at the Ancol Dreamland Park in North Jakarta. (Shutterstock/Wisnu Kusuma)

J

akarta is losing its iconic brahminy kite as its only sanctuary in the city, located on an island in the Thousand Islands regency has been closed and moved to Lampung after the island’s owner reportedly sold the island.

The rehabilitation center for the kite, which is locally known as elang bondol, in Kotok Besar Island, first opened in 2004 by animal rights group Jakarta Animal Aid Network (JAAN), had to close up shop in late April and moved around 40 birds to a riverine ecosystem in Lampung.

“The owner of Kotok Besar wants to sell [the island], so we have to move,” JAAN cofounder Femke den Haas told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Lampung was chosen because it has the ecosystem the bird needs to forage on fish and insects in wetlands. But the new site is nothing like Kotok Besar, as claimed by den Haas.

“They will also thrive [there],” she said. “But I’ve been working with these birds for more than 20 years, and small islands [are better].”

When JAAN first opened the sanctuary, it took care of eight birds rescued from illegal traders. Kotok Besar Island in Thousand Islands was picked as it has mangrove forests; a perfect place for the carnivorous bird that often nests on trees near a body of water.

For more than 20 years, the group and conservation authorities have released more than 100 birds on the island.

The catch in paying fishers to save sharks

‘Life Music’ album channels Indonesia’s natural sounds for conservation

Banten court hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study

The catch in paying fishers to save sharks

‘Life Music’ album channels Indonesia’s natural sounds for conservation

Banten court hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study

Justice at last: Three judges standing trial in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of a former lawmaker's son in a murder case in Surabaya, East Java, namely, (from left to right) Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo, listen to the prosecutor's sentencing demands during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on April 22, in Jakarta. The court sentenced Erintuah and Mangapul to seven years in prison, and Heru to 10 years, in a hearing on May 8, after finding them guilty of accepting bribes in exchange for a favorable ruling in the murder case.
Politics

Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery
Bill Gates (second left), accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7.
Archipelago

Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements
So close yet so far: Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said there is a potential for research on medical uses for marijuana. (Pexel/Aphiwat Chuangchoem)
Archipelago

BNN to launch study on the use of marijuana for medical purposes

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.
Americas

Soft-spoken Leo XIV spent decades amid poor in Peru
High-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Editorial

Right officer in the right place
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Archipelago

Food poisoning still haunts free meal program despite promise of improvements

Europe

Pope Leo hopes to bring light to "dark nights of this world"
Europe

With Xi at his side, Putin marks WW2 victory

Americas

US to resettle first white South Africans 'within days'
Economy

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low
Politics

Judges in Surabaya murder acquittal sent to jail for bribery
Companies

Danantara halts SOE corporate actions pending audit
Economy

China sales to US slump even as exports beat forecasts
Culture

Women street photographers show their prowess in ‘Seen by Her’
