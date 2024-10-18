Fri, October 18, 2024 / 10:00 am

China's maritime aggression towards the Philippines has been escalating, with the China Coast Guard now ramming Philippine naval vessels in disputed waters. This has put intense pressure on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to defend the archipelagic nation's maritime territory against a superior force. Despite efforts by the current and past administrations to address China’s incursions into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Beijing continues to expand its territorial claims in violation of international law. The situation has also cast doubt on Manila’s relationship with Washington as the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty has failed to curb Chinese belligerence. So, how can and should the Philippines defend its maritime territory against a formidable adversary? Can the United States be relied upon to reduce tensions in the South China Sea? And what role can ASEAN and the international community play in resolving maritime disputes of this nature? Seasoned Philippines watcher Richard Heydarian from the University of the Philippines examines the Philippines’ maritime predicament with presenter Sami Shah. An Asia Institute podcast. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.