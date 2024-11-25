Mon, November 25, 2024 / 05:00 pm

China-Taiwan relations remain tense as Beijing maintains its stance on potential military action to "retake" the island—a position rooted in the unresolved Chinese Civil War (1927-1949). This ideological conflict pitted the Nationalist Party (KMT), which advocated national self-strengthening, against the Communist Party (CCP), which promised socialist revolution and class equality. The war inflicted massive civilian casualties and transformed Chinese society, particularly affecting family structures and women's roles. Although China has since experienced dramatic economic and military growth, the war's legacy endures, with the CCP maintaining strict control over its historical narrative. Why does the legacy of the Chinese Civil War still drive geopolitical tension between the People’s Republic and Taiwan, decades after its conclusion? How has the psychological trauma of the war shaped modern Chinese society? And in what ways does this legacy influence China's approach to its role as a global superpower today? Dr Lewis Mayo from Asia institute unravels the tapestry of the Chinese Civil War with host Sami Shah. An Asia Institute podcast.. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.