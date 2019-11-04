ASEAN forms new team to monitor Rohingya repatriation

No missing links, please: Heads of government and state (from left) Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo of Indonesia and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos prepare for a photo at the ceremony to open the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on Sunday.(AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)(from left) Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo of Indonesia and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos prepare for a photo at the ceremony to open the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on Sunday.(AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)