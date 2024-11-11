Defending freedom of religion: A collective responsibility

Public order officers seal a house of worship belonging to the Ahmadiyah minority faith on July 2, 2024, in Ngamplang village, Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah a heretical sect. (Courtesy of/Garut public order agency)

Public order officers seal a house of worship belonging to the Ahmadiyah minority faith on July 2, 2024, in Ngamplang village, Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah a heretical sect. (Courtesy of/Garut public order agency)

The IPPFoRB-APHR Jakarta Declaration presents an opportunity for Indonesian lawmakers and their Southeast Asian peers to take collective action in securing the guarantee for freedom of religion or belief for all peoples in the region.

T he International Panel of Parliamentarians for Freedom of Religion or Belief (IPPFoRB) and the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) met in August in Jakarta to forge a pathway to defend religious freedom for all in Southeast Asia.

The gathering recognized the critical need to address threats to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) in the region, simultaneously highlighting the importance of individual and collective liberties, including the right to believe as one's conscience leads, as crucial to stability and peace.

The conference issued the Jakarta Declaration, which pledges to promote and safeguard freedom of religion or belief across Southeast Asia. Notably, it calls on governments to fulfil their international human rights obligations and prioritize FoRB through concrete actions.

Specifically, these actions include repealing repressive and discriminatory laws that threaten the basic freedom; taking decisive action against the perpetrators of religious hate crimes, discrimination and violence; condemning the misuse of religion for political purposes and politicization of faith; and strengthening tolerance and social cohesion through capacity building, education, interfaith dialogue, cultural and religious literacy.

The declaration emphasizes the importance of protecting each person’s right to hold and express their belief freely and peacefully, without fear of persecution or discrimination.

Although Southeast Asian countries are rich in diversity, they face significant challenges in safeguarding and advancing the right to freedom of religion or belief. Indonesia, the meeting’s host, is no exception. Despite its long tradition of religious pluralism, it struggles with these issues as well.

While Indonesia’s Constitution does guarantee freedom of religion and the right to worship according to personal beliefs, these freedoms are too often jeopardized. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom reports that the September 2021 vandalism and burning of an Ahmadiyah mosque in Sintang, West Kalimantan, resulted in the perpetrators’ release after just 16 days.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges concerning religious freedom. Cilegon, a city of nearly 450,000 people in Banten, remains significant as the country’s largest city that lacks non-Muslim places of worship, underscoring the issues faced by religious minorities.

Pope Francis's visit to Indonesia in September underscored the significance of religious pluralism in a nation with one of the largest Muslim demographics globally. His visit focused on facilitating interfaith dialogue, advocating for social justice and addressing environmental concerns.

During his visit, the pope engaged with a spectrum of religious leaders, aiming to foster unity among diverse faith traditions and promote principles of mutual respect and intercultural understanding.

These challenges extend beyond Indonesia. In Myanmar, Rohingya Muslims face brutal persecution fueled by rising Buddhist nationalism. This situation illustrates the severe human rights abuses that can arise from weaponized religious identity.

In Thailand, while there is some tolerance, religious minorities in the southern provinces deal with violence linked to ethnic and political tensions.

The Constitution guarantees religious freedom, but security measures often compromise minority rights.

In Malaysia, although Islam is the official religion and non-Muslim rights are acknowledged, societal pressures and laws typically favor Islam, leading to restrictions. A recent case prohibiting non-Muslims from using "Allah" underscores these ongoing struggles.

IPPFoRB and APHR can assist Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries with significant challenges regarding freedom of religion or belief.

IPPFoRB is a global network comprising over 300 parliamentarians from 90 countries across North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Meanwhile, APHR consists of more than 155 members, including current and former parliamentarians, from eight ASEAN member states.

Southeast Asian lawmakers play a vital role in promoting FoRB, especially as blasphemy laws continue to expand. Their unique position enables them to advance legislative measures that safeguard this freedom, advocate for the repeal of blasphemy laws and promote the benefits of diverse communities by proposing inclusive policies.

In the Jakarta Declaration, IPPFoRB and APHR parliamentarians have committed to upholding freedom of religion or belief. They recognize their responsibilities in lawmaking, oversight and representation to contribute to positive and sustainable peace in the region.

The adoption of this declaration symbolizes a collective commitment among parliamentarians to promote and protect freedom of religion or belief. This presents a significant opportunity for Indonesia and all of Southeast Asia.

Emily A. Cole is a research analyst with the Program on Global Faith and Inclusive Societies. Mercy C. Barends is APHR chair and a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.