TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Defending freedom of religion: A collective responsibility

The IPPFoRB-APHR Jakarta Declaration presents an opportunity for Indonesian lawmakers and their Southeast Asian peers to take collective action in securing the guarantee for freedom of religion or belief for all peoples in the region.

Emily A. Cole and Mercy C. Barends (The Jakarta Post)
Washington, DC/Jakarta
Mon, November 11, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Defending freedom of religion: A collective responsibility Public order officers seal a house of worship belonging to the Ahmadiyah minority faith on July 2, 2024, in Ngamplang village, Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah a heretical sect. (Courtesy of/Garut public order agency)

T

he International Panel of Parliamentarians for Freedom of Religion or Belief (IPPFoRB) and the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) met in August in Jakarta to forge a pathway to defend religious freedom for all in Southeast Asia.

The gathering recognized the critical need to address threats to freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) in the region, simultaneously highlighting the importance of individual and collective liberties, including the right to believe as one's conscience leads, as crucial to stability and peace.

The conference issued the Jakarta Declaration, which pledges to promote and safeguard freedom of religion or belief across Southeast Asia. Notably, it calls on governments to fulfil their international human rights obligations and prioritize FoRB through concrete actions.

Specifically, these actions include repealing repressive and discriminatory laws that threaten the basic freedom; taking decisive action against the perpetrators of religious hate crimes, discrimination and violence; condemning the misuse of religion for political purposes and politicization of faith; and strengthening tolerance and social cohesion through capacity building, education, interfaith dialogue, cultural and religious literacy.

The declaration emphasizes the importance of protecting each person’s right to hold and express their belief freely and peacefully, without fear of persecution or discrimination.

Although Southeast Asian countries are rich in diversity, they face significant challenges in safeguarding and advancing the right to freedom of religion or belief. Indonesia, the meeting’s host, is no exception. Despite its long tradition of religious pluralism, it struggles with these issues as well.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While Indonesia’s Constitution does guarantee freedom of religion and the right to worship according to personal beliefs, these freedoms are too often jeopardized. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom reports that the September 2021 vandalism and burning of an Ahmadiyah mosque in Sintang, West Kalimantan, resulted in the perpetrators’ release after just 16 days.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges concerning religious freedom. Cilegon, a city of nearly 450,000 people in Banten, remains significant as the country’s largest city that lacks non-Muslim places of worship, underscoring the issues faced by religious minorities.

Pope Francis's visit to Indonesia in September underscored the significance of religious pluralism in a nation with one of the largest Muslim demographics globally. His visit focused on facilitating interfaith dialogue, advocating for social justice and addressing environmental concerns.

During his visit, the pope engaged with a spectrum of religious leaders, aiming to foster unity among diverse faith traditions and promote principles of mutual respect and intercultural understanding.

These challenges extend beyond Indonesia. In Myanmar, Rohingya Muslims face brutal persecution fueled by rising Buddhist nationalism. This situation illustrates the severe human rights abuses that can arise from weaponized religious identity.

In Thailand, while there is some tolerance, religious minorities in the southern provinces deal with violence linked to ethnic and political tensions.

The Constitution guarantees religious freedom, but security measures often compromise minority rights.

In Malaysia, although Islam is the official religion and non-Muslim rights are acknowledged, societal pressures and laws typically favor Islam, leading to restrictions. A recent case prohibiting non-Muslims from using "Allah" underscores these ongoing struggles.

IPPFoRB and APHR can assist Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries with significant challenges regarding freedom of religion or belief.

IPPFoRB is a global network comprising over 300 parliamentarians from 90 countries across North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Meanwhile, APHR consists of more than 155 members, including current and former parliamentarians, from eight ASEAN member states.

Southeast Asian lawmakers play a vital role in promoting FoRB, especially as blasphemy laws continue to expand. Their unique position enables them to advance legislative measures that safeguard this freedom, advocate for the repeal of blasphemy laws and promote the benefits of diverse communities by proposing inclusive policies.

In the Jakarta Declaration, IPPFoRB and APHR parliamentarians have committed to upholding freedom of religion or belief. They recognize their responsibilities in lawmaking, oversight and representation to contribute to positive and sustainable peace in the region.

The adoption of this declaration symbolizes a collective commitment among parliamentarians to promote and protect freedom of religion or belief. This presents a significant opportunity for Indonesia and all of Southeast Asia.

***

Emily A. Cole is a research analyst with the Program on Global Faith and Inclusive Societies. Mercy C. Barends is APHR chair and a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

Popular

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US
Invest or go home!

Invest or go home!

Related Articles

Critics slam med school head dismissal, demand his reinstatement

Ministry for all religions

Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from fossil fuels

Lampung comedian named blasphemy suspect after performing at Anies campaign event

Nordic Council can inspire ASEAN integration

Related Article

Critics slam med school head dismissal, demand his reinstatement

Ministry for all religions

Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from fossil fuels

Lampung comedian named blasphemy suspect after performing at Anies campaign event

Nordic Council can inspire ASEAN integration

Popular

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US
Invest or go home!

Invest or go home!

More in Opinion

 View more
Public order officers seal a house of worship belonging to the Ahmadiyah minority faith on July 2, 2024, in Ngamplang village, Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah a heretical sect.
Academia

Defending freedom of religion: A collective responsibility
Shipping matters: Containers are stacked on May 22, 2024, at Tanjung Perak Port in Semarang, Central Java.
Academia

For Indonesia, Trumponomics will be another headwind
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (left) wears a detainee jacket on Oct. 29, 2024, after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.50 million)in state funds in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Opinion

Analysis: Jokowi’s hand detected in graft probe against ex-minister

Highlight
Residents watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki from Eputobi village in Titihena, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 8, 2024.
Archipelago

Lewotobi exclusion zone widened
Online war: A person watches an online gambling advertisement on their tablet on June 19, 2024. The Communication and Information Ministry has blocked 2.1 million websites as part of the fight against online gambling.
Editorial

Up the stake against gambling
A worker carries a sack filled with agricultural products at Luwuk Port in Banggai regency, Central Sulawesi, on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. Over 250 dock workers, part of the Loading and Unloading Labor Cooperative (TKBM), aid in the transportation of goods and passengers to and from the Banggai Bersaudara region, which includes Banggai,Banggai Islands and Banggai Laut.
Economy

RI businesses fear deluge of Chinese goods after Trump takes office

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

UGM investigates alleged plagiarism involving history lecturers
Regulations

Hotels lament cancellations amid budget cuts for govt events
Jakarta

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub
Archipelago

IKN flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029
Markets

Tonnes of milk thrown away in Java as farmers protest industry restriction
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Economy

Malaysia palm oil stocks shrink as exports jump
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia says it has no overlapping South China Sea claims with China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.