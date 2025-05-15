Iran, Indonesia strengthen bonds amid challenges

President Prabowo Subianto (third left) prepares to take a group photo with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (fifth right), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (center), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (fifth left) and other leaders during the D8 summit in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Handout/Iran's Presidential Website/Weast Asia News Agency via Reuters)

In the face of such oppression, Muslim nations are called upon to rise in solidarity and action.

A s Jakarta graciously hosts the 19th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states (PUIC), it is a distinct privilege for me to mark this occasion, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia.

Our two nations, bound not merely by formal treaties but by the deeper threads of shared history, faith and aspiration, have nurtured a remarkable partnership across political, economic and cultural domains. Over the past seven decades, Iran and Indonesia have demonstrated that geographic distance is no impediment to the flourishing of brotherhood and mutual respect.

Today, we reaffirm this enduring friendship and look forward to expanding its horizons.

For the past 20 years, Iran and Indonesia have forged even closer bonds, standing side by side in the spirit of the Quranic injunction: "Indeed, the believers are but brothers." This brotherhood has been manifested through mutual support in international arenas and high-level exchanges that have fortified our relations.

At this juncture, however, we must also confront the deep wounds that afflict the Islamic world. Foreign interventions and the relentless ambitions of hegemonic powers have sown discord and suffering across Muslim lands.

Foremost among these tragedies is the ongoing plight of Palestine, the heart of the Islamic world’s conscience. For more than 18 months, Gaza has endured unspeakable devastation, its brave and defenseless people subjected to brutal assaults that defy the very essence of humanity.

The ruthless attacks on civilian infrastructure, including the abhorrent bombing of the Indonesian Hospital by the Zionist regime, have exposed a cruel disregard for humanitarian norms. Such actions, aimed at the systematic uprooting of an entire people, illustrate a policy of aggression with no moral restraint. Efforts to block humanitarian aid, whether from Indonesia, Iran or elsewhere, further compound the suffering.