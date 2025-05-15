TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Iran, Indonesia strengthen bonds amid challenges

In the face of such oppression, Muslim nations are called upon to rise in solidarity and action.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 15, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (third left) prepares to take a group photo with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (fifth right), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (center), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (fifth left) and other leaders during the D8 summit in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 19, 2024. (Handout/Iran's Presidential Website/Weast Asia News Agency via Reuters)

s Jakarta graciously hosts the 19th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states (PUIC), it is a distinct privilege for me to mark this occasion, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia.

Our two nations, bound not merely by formal treaties but by the deeper threads of shared history, faith and aspiration, have nurtured a remarkable partnership across political, economic and cultural domains. Over the past seven decades, Iran and Indonesia have demonstrated that geographic distance is no impediment to the flourishing of brotherhood and mutual respect.

Today, we reaffirm this enduring friendship and look forward to expanding its horizons.

For the past 20 years, Iran and Indonesia have forged even closer bonds, standing side by side in the spirit of the Quranic injunction: "Indeed, the believers are but brothers." This brotherhood has been manifested through mutual support in international arenas and high-level exchanges that have fortified our relations.

At this juncture, however, we must also confront the deep wounds that afflict the Islamic world. Foreign interventions and the relentless ambitions of hegemonic powers have sown discord and suffering across Muslim lands.

Foremost among these tragedies is the ongoing plight of Palestine, the heart of the Islamic world’s conscience. For more than 18 months, Gaza has endured unspeakable devastation, its brave and defenseless people subjected to brutal assaults that defy the very essence of humanity.

The ruthless attacks on civilian infrastructure, including the abhorrent bombing of the Indonesian Hospital by the Zionist regime, have exposed a cruel disregard for humanitarian norms. Such actions, aimed at the systematic uprooting of an entire people, illustrate a policy of aggression with no moral restraint. Efforts to block humanitarian aid, whether from Indonesia, Iran or elsewhere, further compound the suffering.

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program

Bogor declares health emergency after mass food poisoning linked to free meal program
Universe dying quicker than thought, new research says

Universe dying quicker than thought, new research says
BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

BYD car catches fire after three days parked at home in West Jakarta

Will nickel be Indonesia’s trump card?

‘Sunting’: A tribute to the women who shaped Indonesia

Paving the way for promoting a resilient Indonesian tourism brand

Can Washington finally resolve the Iran nuclear stalemate?

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

Will nickel be Indonesia’s trump card?

‘Sunting’: A tribute to the women who shaped Indonesia

Paving the way for promoting a resilient Indonesian tourism brand

Can Washington finally resolve the Iran nuclear stalemate?

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard on May 13, 2025 at a marketplace in Srinagar, a city in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in the disputed Kashmir region.
Academia

Norms have changed in South Asia, future deescalation is much harder
A local fisherman examines his catch on July 30, 2023 in the Indian Ocean near Lhok Paroy district in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. Students at the School of Maritime and Fisheries at Syah Kuala University recommended the use of fish traps to improve fish quality and maintain industry sustainability.
Academia

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

Visitors line up to take the escalator at Plaza Blok M on Feb. 1. Consumption remains the main driver of Indonesia's economic growth.
Academia

Indonesian banking credit prospects amid economic slowdown

Chimneys stand tall at the newly constructed gas processing plants operated by Chandra Asri in the industrial city of Cilegon in Banten, West Java. The plants produce methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and butene1.
Regulations

Kadin moves to address extortion issues by regional branch in Cilegon
Police officers stand at formation during a roll call on May 9, 2025 in preparation for a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls across Jakarta that will last until May 23.
Editorial

The hidden tariff
Cleaning staffs clean an art collection at Jakarta History Museum, also known as Fatahilah Museum, Jakarta, on June 6, 2020. DKI Jakarta govenrment allows a number of tourist attractions such as museums to be able to operate again from June 8, 2020 as Jakarta enter a transition phase of the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).
Society

Concern grows over project to rewrite history

Companies

Agrinas to manage nearly half a million hectares of food estate
Society

Press Council welcomes new chair Komaruddin Hidayat
Academia

Norms have changed in South Asia, future deescalation is much harder
Markets

Beef for chicken: Argentina, RI to intensify trade in agriculture
Europe

Dengue, chikungunya may soon be endemic in Europe: research
Arts

Sculptures and selfies: Scenes from Art Jakarta Gardens 2025
Europe

Putin, Trump to skip Ukraine's peace talks
Academia

Centering women, youth and indigenous peoples for ocean justice

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

