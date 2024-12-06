TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 6, 2024

Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

S

inarmas World Academy’s (SWA) Ocean Voyager team has placed 1st in the Future Innovator, junior category at the 2024 World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final in Izmir, Türkey.

Competing against more than 560 teams from over 80 countries, SWA’s team represented Indonesia and highlighted the potential of young innovators on the global stage.

Earning 1st place with a score of 165.75 points, ninth graders Zhenxuan and Samarth, alongside eighth grader Ruoyi captivated the judges with The Ocean Voyager, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) designed to support coral reef restoration.

Equipped with advanced camera technology, The Ocean Voyager enables underwater environmental documentation, coral growth monitoring and real-time anomaly detection.

This project aims to offer sustainable solutions to accelerate the recovery of marine ecosystems, addressing global challenges in environmental conservation. By minimizing direct human presence underwater, the innovative vehicle enhances both the efficiency and safety of marine conservation efforts.

“Winning this competition has been an incredible journey,” Zhenxuan, Ruoyi and Samarth shared. 

“What started as a simple project, The Ocean Voyager became something extraordinary, thanks to our teachers’ guidance. They challenged us to look beyond the immediate and understand how our innovation could drive positive environmental change. Their unwavering support and our school’s dynamic learning environment fueled our creativity and determination. They believed in our potential to turn ideas into real solutions. We’re proud to have created something that not only won a competition, but has the power to leave a meaningful impact on the planet.”

SWA general manager Deddy Djaja Ria expressed his pride in the students’ achievement, saying that the victory was a milestone for both SWA and Indonesia, through the capability of the young innovators on an international platform.

“The Ocean Voyager project serves as a testament to the students' commitment to creating impactful innovations for the environment. It also inspires the next generation to actively contribute and take part in solving global issues,” he said.

In addition, SWA’s Roboknights Jr Team earned the Bronze Medal in the Future Innovator, elementary category.

Competing against top teams from over 80 countries, third grader Raphael and fourth grader Haejin impressed the judges with their Tsunami Emergency Starter Kit, featuring a water level sensor, GPS and GSM module to send SMS alerts and track people’s locations during emergencies.

Their life-saving invention, particularly benefiting individuals with disabilities, further exemplifies SWA’s commitment to fostering young innovators and unlocking students' full potential. By fostering collaboration and global awareness, the school is shaping tomorrow’s leaders to drive sustainable change and make a lasting impact.

Academia

Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

Pedestrians walk on Jl. M.H. Thamrin, in downtown Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia's demographic dividend: A future at risk
A woman places a bouquet at a mass burial site during the commemoration of the tsunami in Banda Aceh on Dec. 26, 2017.
Academia

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

Players of the Indonesian women's national soccer team point to the team's head coach Satoru Mochizuki during the trophy awarding ceremony of the 2024 AFF Women's Cup at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Dec. 5, 2024. The Indonesian women's national soccer team wins the competition after beating Cambodia 3-1 in the final match and is qualified for the 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship.
Sports

Women’s soccer team wins first trophy with 3-1 victory over Cambodia
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner reading “eradicate sexual violence? There must be a way!“ during a protest against sexual harassment and violence on women on campuses, outside the Education and Culture Ministry in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2020.
Editorial

Women’s protection crisis
A reclamation project in Jakarta Bay is seen from the air. The reclamation is part of the controversial National Capital Integrated Coastal Development ( NCICD ), which also includes the construction of a seawall.
Economy

Prabowo pitches Java's giant seawall project to Japanese firms: Rosan

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.