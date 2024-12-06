Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

S inarmas World Academy’s (SWA) Ocean Voyager team has placed 1st in the Future Innovator, junior category at the 2024 World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final in Izmir, Türkey.

Competing against more than 560 teams from over 80 countries, SWA’s team represented Indonesia and highlighted the potential of young innovators on the global stage.

Earning 1st place with a score of 165.75 points, ninth graders Zhenxuan and Samarth, alongside eighth grader Ruoyi captivated the judges with The Ocean Voyager, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) designed to support coral reef restoration.

Equipped with advanced camera technology, The Ocean Voyager enables underwater environmental documentation, coral growth monitoring and real-time anomaly detection.

This project aims to offer sustainable solutions to accelerate the recovery of marine ecosystems, addressing global challenges in environmental conservation. By minimizing direct human presence underwater, the innovative vehicle enhances both the efficiency and safety of marine conservation efforts.

“Winning this competition has been an incredible journey,” Zhenxuan, Ruoyi and Samarth shared.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“What started as a simple project, The Ocean Voyager became something extraordinary, thanks to our teachers’ guidance. They challenged us to look beyond the immediate and understand how our innovation could drive positive environmental change. Their unwavering support and our school’s dynamic learning environment fueled our creativity and determination. They believed in our potential to turn ideas into real solutions. We’re proud to have created something that not only won a competition, but has the power to leave a meaningful impact on the planet.”

SWA general manager Deddy Djaja Ria expressed his pride in the students’ achievement, saying that the victory was a milestone for both SWA and Indonesia, through the capability of the young innovators on an international platform.

“The Ocean Voyager project serves as a testament to the students' commitment to creating impactful innovations for the environment. It also inspires the next generation to actively contribute and take part in solving global issues,” he said.

In addition, SWA’s Roboknights Jr Team earned the Bronze Medal in the Future Innovator, elementary category.

Competing against top teams from over 80 countries, third grader Raphael and fourth grader Haejin impressed the judges with their Tsunami Emergency Starter Kit, featuring a water level sensor, GPS and GSM module to send SMS alerts and track people’s locations during emergencies.

Their life-saving invention, particularly benefiting individuals with disabilities, further exemplifies SWA’s commitment to fostering young innovators and unlocking students' full potential. By fostering collaboration and global awareness, the school is shaping tomorrow’s leaders to drive sustainable change and make a lasting impact.