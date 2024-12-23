TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia’s bioethanol goals: A reality check

One primary bottleneck is the price disparity between bioethanol and gasoline.

Alloysius Joko Purwanto and Nuki Agya Utama (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s bioethanol goals: A reality check Field workers harvest sugarcane to have it ready for crushing in Purwosekar village in Malang, East Java, in this undated photo. (JP/Aman Rochman)

I

ndonesia’s abundant agricultural resources present a pivotal opportunity to transition from fossil fuels to bioethanol, a cleaner and renewable energy alternative. While the country has made strides in biodiesel, where a 35 percent blend mandate is already in place, bioethanol development lags significantly behind. Presidential Regulation No. 40/2023 includes a road map targeting 1.2 million kiloliters of bioethanol by 2030, yet the current bioethanol supply supports only limited availability of E5 (gasoline with 5 percent ethanol content) in Java, falling short of national aspirations. The regulation also sets ambitious goals to boost sugarcane production, improve farmer welfare and support bioethanol expansion, yet significant barriers remain unresolved.

Gasoline consumption in the country is projected to reach around 41.3 million kl by 2030, according to a recent study by ERIA on road transportation biofuels in Indonesia. If Indonesia meets its target of producing 1.2 million kl of bioethanol by that year, as set in the presidential regulation, the national blending rate would average just 2.9 percent, almost equivalent to an E3 (3 percent ethanol content) program. Around one-fifth of this production target should be contributed by the government’s national strategic project of opening 2 million hectares of sugarcane plantation in Merauke, Papua but this project should align with Indonesia’s commitment to stopping deforestation and mitigating its environmentally and socially negative impacts. 

One primary bottleneck is the price disparity between bioethanol and gasoline. Intense market competition for bioethanol feedstock, particularly molasses, has driven prices up. According to data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, the average market ceiling price for molasses rose 60 percent between 2018 and 2024, pushing bioethanol prices up by around 40 percent during that period, while the gasoline price increase was only 30 percent.

Competition for molasses remains a significant challenge for local bioethanol producers, as molasses are also used in food processing, monosodium glutamate production and exports. Between 2018 and 2021, Indonesia’s molasses production grew at an average annual rate of 3.6 percent. While export volumes modestly increased by 3.9 percent, export value climbed 22 percent, reflecting molasses’ rising international appeal.

Domestically, the molasses price is highly volatile due to sudden shifts in market demand. For example, the average price jumped by more than 45 percent between June and August 2020, driving a nearly 30 percent uptick in the bioethanol market ceiling price during the same period, the highest price since the 2016 bioethanol decree issuance. This surge during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic was likely related to the urgent demand for bioethanol for sanitizer production.

To ensure the success of its bioethanol program, the government is urged to adopt the following strategies.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First, the government should work on closing the price gap between bioethanol and gasoline fuels. If the current trend persists, the price difference between bioethanol and the RON95 gasoline fuel could reach around Rp 4,160 per liter by 2030 from the current Rp 2,370 per liter. Closing this gap to absorb 1.2 million kl of bioethanol will require an estimated Rp 5 trillion (US$315 million).

One possible measure is charging fees for gasoline (a dirtier fuel) while providing rebates for bioethanol (a cleaner fuel). Thailand has implemented this approach to subsidize the cost of its high-blended bioethanol (E85) fuel using funds collected from gasoline sales. In Indonesia, imposing a fee of Rp 60 per liter for purchased gasoline should incentivize consumers to switch to bioethanol-blended gasoline products and cover half of the price gap to achieve the 1.2 million kl target by 2030.

Second, on a more structural level, the remaining price difference can be narrowed by stabilizing the domestic stock of molasses and reducing production costs. The government can levy an export fee on molasses. A fee of $15 per tonne of exported molasses in 2030, for example, could generate over $1.2 million while curbing export volumes, hence increasing domestic supply. The revenue should primarily support sugarcane farmers, helping to cut production costs.

Unlike the biodiesel financing mechanism, in which a levy on crude palm oil can bridge the price gap between biodiesel and pure diesel, the market size and value of molasses exports are too small to be able to close the bioethanol price gap. Therefore, the proposed levy on molasses exports can only be implemented to avoid excessive molasses exports and to support domestic sugarcane production.

Finally, while Brazil and Thailand, the world’s bioethanol fuel frontrunners, produce bioethanol out of sugarcane oversupply, Indonesia’s bioethanol fuel is generated from molasses, a byproduct of refining sugarcane into sugar. However, Indonesia’s supply of sugarcane and its derivative commodities, i.e., sugar and molasses, fall short of their potential demand. The government needs to start getting serious about developing feedstocks and technologies to produce non-sugarcane-based bioethanol, especially second-generation bioethanol.

Indonesia’s bioethanol fuel program in Indonesia is a multi-sectoral issue. The program’s success depends heavily on the country’s ability to comprehensively solve problems related to the production capacity of sugarcane and molasses, as well as the value chain and economic viability of these resources. Beyond that, diversification of feedstock and technological advancement are needed to overcome the limitations of relying on sugarcane production. Groundbreaking measures are urgently needed, as nearly 15 years of efforts to develop and use bioethanol have yielded little progress despite bioethanol’s significant potential to reduce Indonesia’s oil imports and greenhouse gas emissions. 

---

Both writers are energy economists at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Celebrating the women behind Indonesia’s fisheries

Indonesia’s bioethanol goals: A reality check

A female secretary-general of ASEAN: Has the time finally arrived?

Online gambling: A mental health problem with devastating consequences

ASEAN's strategic role in securing critical minerals

Related Article

Celebrating the women behind Indonesia’s fisheries

Indonesia’s bioethanol goals: A reality check

A female secretary-general of ASEAN: Has the time finally arrived?

Online gambling: A mental health problem with devastating consequences

ASEAN's strategic role in securing critical minerals

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
Villagers face an increased risk of flooding as sea levels rise and the ground beneath them sinks in Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java, on June 20, 2023.
Academia

The world needs ocean-based climate solutions
Threatened ecosystem: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park in Jakarta on Dec. 7.
Academia

Promising outcomes from the summit to conserve and restore mangroves
A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter on March 19, 2024, at a fishing port in Jakarta.
Academia

Celebrating the women behind Indonesia’s fisheries

Highlight
Rescue workers from the Trenggalek Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) evacuate a senior citizen suffering from short breaths using a rubber dinghy amid flooding in Kelutan subdistrict, Trenggalek district, Trenggalek regency, East Java, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The flooding has cut the access to the Trenggalek city center.
Archipelago

Floods, landslides hit various regions ahead of year-end holidays
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap on Dec. 14, 2024. Yoon on Dec. 14 said he would “step aside“ after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to “politics of excess and confrontation“. South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached Yoon over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people“.
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
United States President Joe Biden and his grandson Beau Biden are seen on board Marine One as they return to the South lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 19, 2024.
Americas

Fade out: Biden disappears into background

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pertamina subsidiary begins geothermal exploration project in Lampung
Economy

Ministry sees positive tourism outlook, prompting quality tourism
Jakarta

Greater Jakarta LRT begins operations of women-only carriages
Americas

Musk, president? Trump says 'not happening'
Science & Tech

Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments
Americas

Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US for a little while
Companies

Honda, Nissan set to announce launch of integration talks, sources say
Art & Culture

Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!