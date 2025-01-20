Financing Indonesian free meals program through waqfs

Ambitious program: Students eat lunches as part of a trial of the free nutritious meals program on Sept. 26, 2024, in Sukabumi, West Java. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

Ambitious program: Students eat lunches as part of a trial of the free nutritious meals program on Sept. 26, 2024, in Sukabumi, West Java. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The historical role of waqfs in providing vital services should inspire current stakeholders to revive waqfs as a means of funding the free meals program in Indonesia.

T he flagship free meals program, championed by President Prabowo Subianto, began in the first week of January 2025, with 570,000 meals distributed on its first day. It is estimated that the program will cost Rp 71 trillion (US$4.3 billion) in its initial stage this year to provide meals for 15 million people.

When fully operational, the program aims to reach 82.9 million people, with a total budget of Rp 400 trillion. This ambitious goal has raised concerns about the sustainability of funding. Recently, discussions on the sources of funding have focused on the possibility of using zakat (alms) to support the program, addressing the limited budget.

As the program is transformative, being designed to combat malnutrition and support underprivileged communities, it is clear that addressing the funding shortage will require concerted efforts from all stakeholders. As keen students of waqf (a charitable endowment), we immediately examined historical records to see if waqfs had been used to fund similar projects in the past.

Such waqf initiatives have in fact existed. In the book Marvelous Pious Foundations (Waqfs) Throughout History, published by the Directorate General of Foundations of Turkey in 2014, we found examples of waqfs that supported free meals, such as the Waqf of Soup Kitchens for the Needy, Waqf Taking Care of the Orphans, Waqf Distributing Warm Pita Bread, Waqf Distributing Bread and Waqf Providing Fruits.

We also found insightful work by Amy Singer, who observed the development, operations and significance of the Hasseki Sultan Imaret, a public soup kitchen in 16th-century Jerusalem. Founded by Hurrem Sultan, wife of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman I in 1558, the Imaret’s operations, including funding, administration and daily activities had a profound impact on the diverse population of Jerusalem at the time.

Additionally, Murat Cizakca noted that historically, waqfs have played a significant role in reducing government expenditure by providing essential services such as healthcare, education and infrastructure at no cost to the government.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The historical role of waqfs in providing vital services, particularly free meals and social welfare, should inspire current stakeholders to revive waqfs as a means of funding the free meals program in Indonesia.

In recent years, the Indonesian government and waqf stakeholders have launched initiatives to unlock the potential of the waqf sector. One such initiative was the launch of the National Cash Waqf Movement (GNWU) by then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Jan. 25, 2021. However, the progress of this initiative has fallen short of expectations, with the cash waqf accumulation reaching only Rp 3.02 trillion by the end of 2024, far below the projected potential of Rp 180 trillion.

This raises the question: Why is the progress slow, and how can we address this issue to ensure that waqfs can help finance the free meals program?

To unlock the potential of the waqf sector, we believe stakeholders must adopt a comprehensive approach, rather than responding reactively to challenges. This approach can be divided into short-term and long-term strategies.

In the short term, we propose that all schools in Indonesia establish endowment funds to finance the free meals program. One promising unit is the Waqf, Zakat and Alumni Fund, as most Indonesian schools already have large alumni networks. For example, if each alumnus contributes a minimum of Rp 100,000 monthly, the accumulated fund could be substantial. Additionally, some alumni may donate larger amounts, as many have become successful entrepreneurs.

These funds could also receive donations from sponsors, both local and foreign, in the form of cash, goods or shares to support educational activities at the school. Some donations could be used as seed funds, invested in business ventures to generate profits, which would be allocated primarily to finance the free meals program.

Furthermore, schools could launch an "adopt-a-student" program, where alumni or other interested parties sponsor free meals for students. Sponsors could choose to fully or partially support a student and could make payments on a monthly, semester or annual basis.

We believe this initiative could significantly contribute to the success of the free meals program in the short term, serving as a crucial mechanism to overcome funding constraints.

For the long term, we believe the transformation of Indonesia’s waqf sector requires careful planning, implementation and governance. The first significant step is to conduct the First Indonesian Waqf Congress (IWC).

The IWC is necessary as it will provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, identify challenges and opportunities within the waqf sector, propose comprehensive solutions and create an updated Indonesian Waqf Master Plan (IWMP) to guide waqf development in the country.

The IWC agenda can feature several key sessions. First, there should be sharing sessions and seminars with waqf practitioners and experts, who will discuss their experiences and insights on waqf development.

We recommend the organizers invite renowned waqf practitioners and experts, such as Abdullatif Baltho, the nazir (administrator) of the Baitul Asyi Waqf in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, who has successfully developed waqf projects like hotel developments for pilgrims. Other iconic waqf projects, such as the Malaysian Bank Islam Tower, the Bencoolen Commercial Project in Singapore and the Zamzam Tower in Mecca, could also offer valuable insights into waqf development.

This can be followed by Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) that address critical issues in the Indonesian waqf sector, including regulations, governance, professionalism and financing. All waqf stakeholders should participate in these discussions to generate actionable recommendations.

The FGD session can provide an opportunity to discuss the waqf ecosystem in depth, focusing on key areas like conceptions, regulations, governance and financing. These discussions will help refine the Indonesian Waqf Master Plan, leading to a comprehensive update that aligns with current needs and challenges.

Another key part of the congress should showcase potential waqf projects for development across Indonesia. Led by the Indonesian Waqf Board (BWI), stakeholders can present their proposals, with a catalog of productive waqf projects prepared in advance. This catalog will highlight waqf assets with development potential in each province, providing detailed information such as project names, contributors, locations, investment projections and current statuses.

The congress should also feature a business matching session, where potential waqf projects from the catalog will be introduced to domestic and international partners, fostering collaborations and securing the necessary funding for their development.

By leveraging historical precedents and adopting both short- and long-term strategies, we can unlock the vast potential of waqf to contribute to public welfare, ensuring the success and sustainability of transformative initiatives like the free meals program.

***

Fahmi M. Nasir is the author of Contemporary Waqf Issues in Indonesia. Nezar Patria is second deputy communications and digital minister.