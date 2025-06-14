TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

How Indonesia’s ‘kader’ are cutting childhood stunting

With the right support, community health workers can help Indonesia turn the tide on stunting and set an example for the world.

Zack Petersen (The Jakarta Post)
Denpasar, Bali
Sat, June 14, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-06-12T17:20:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
How Indonesia’s ‘kader’ are cutting childhood stunting Sufficient nutrition: Hokeng Jaya village chief Gabriel Namang feeds a toddler during the launch of a nutritious food supplement provision program to fight stunting in children, in East Flores regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on May 9, 2022. (Antara/Personal documentary )

T

he latest data on childhood stunting in Indonesia might not seem like a cause for celebration at first glance. But look a little closer, and you will find remarkable progress in places like East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

In a country still struggling with stubbornly high rates of stunting, a condition that robs children of height, cognitive potential and lifelong health, NTT stands out as a beacon of what is possible.

Consider the numbers: In Rote Ndao, stunting rates dropped from 40.1 percent in 2021 to 32.4 percent in 2024, a reduction of 19.2 percentage points. In West Manggarai, the decline was even more dramatic: from 57.6 percent in 2019 to just 31.2 percent in 2024. Across five years of targeted interventions, the overall stunting rate in NTT fell by almost 50 percent.

These are not just statistics; they represent real children whose futures have been changed for the better.

Indonesia's stunting rate fell to 19.8 percent in 2024, down from 21.5 percent the previous year, according to the Health Ministry's latest National Nutritional Status Survey. However, Indonesia remains among the top-15 countries with the highest stunting prevalence rates in the world despite this improvement,

Stunting, the result of chronic malnutrition during the critical first 1,000 days of life, is a silent epidemic. Its effects, reduced IQ, weakened immune systems and increased vulnerability to illness, are largely irreversible after those early years. For too long, Indonesia’s response has been inadequate, relying on piecemeal solutions and under-resourced systems.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But NTT is showing us a different way. The secret? Community health workers, locally known as kader, who are now being formalized and supported like never before.

These frontline workers do what many of us take for granted: they teach mothers about the importance of multiple micronutrients during pregnancy, the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, the need for clean water and handwashing and the value of deworming and vitamin A. Most importantly, they monitor children’s growth and provide tailored advice.

Yet, for all their impact, most kader remain untrained, unpaid and unrecognized. Indonesia has 1.5 million kader, but 90 percent lack basic training in growth monitoring. This is not just a missed opportunity, it is a moral failure.

The government’s recent efforts to certify and equip kader are steps in the right direction, but they do not go far enough. If we want kader to perform optimally, we must give them the tools, training and incentives they deserve.

Too often, policymakers default to quick fixes like distributing food or focusing on school meals. But stunting is not just about hunger, it is about a complex web of nutrition, hygiene and health care.

As the kader in Komodo says, after two years of age, “Nasi sudah menjadi bubur” (the rice has already turned to porridge). In other words, by the time children reach school age, the window for preventing stunting has already closed.

The traditional approach, building more clinics and hiring more doctors, has failed to reach the millions of families living in remote areas. Health for all means bringing care to every village, and that is where kader come in. They are the bridge between families and the formal health system, but they are too often neglected, underpaid and unsupported.

The World Health Organization predicts a global shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030. Indonesia already has the workforce it needs, its kader. The problem is not a lack of people; it is a lack of investment and respect.

The government must prioritize kader, providing them with adequate training, supervision and fair compensation. Formalizing their role under the Health Ministry would not only improve outcomes but also relieve pressure on the broader health system.

The governor in NTT is doing it and it is paying dividends.

NTT’s success proves that targeted, evidence-based interventions can make a real difference. But this is just the beginning. To end stunting for good, Indonesia must invest in its kader, not just with words, but with action.

The stakes could not be higher, millions of children’s futures depend on it.

***

The writer is the founder and chief strategist of the 1000 Days Fund, an NGO based in Bali. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Related Articles

Govt defends tuberculosis vaccine trial in Indonesia

Can Indonesia eliminate cervical cancer by 2030?

GARUDA program set to empower 100,000 civil servants with AI skills

The Deepseek saga: Why AI education matters

Regulatory innovation for safe, effective, high-quality medicines

Related Article

Govt defends tuberculosis vaccine trial in Indonesia

Can Indonesia eliminate cervical cancer by 2030?

GARUDA program set to empower 100,000 civil servants with AI skills

The Deepseek saga: Why AI education matters

Regulatory innovation for safe, effective, high-quality medicines

Popular

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

More in Opinion

 View more
Save the best for last: Pupils of Maitreya Wira Dumai elementary school in Dumai, Riau, eat fruit after finishing their free nutritious meals on Jan. 7, 2025.
Academia

Discouraging dissent for love of the nation?
A customer picks a bottled beverage from a refrigerated display at a supermarket in South Tangerang, Banten, on July 5, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Govt rolls out stimulus package to bolster consumption
Sufficient nutrition: Hokeng Jaya village chief Gabriel Namang feeds a toddler during the launch of a nutritious food supplement provision program to fight stunting in children, in East Flores regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on May 9, 2022.
Academia

How Indonesia’s ‘kader’ are cutting childhood stunting

Highlight
A demonstrator holds an anti-war sign during a protest against Israeli strikes on Iran, in New York City, US, June 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Calls for restraint after Israel strikes Iran
West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi (third left) talks with some students when inspecting a character and discipline training at a military education in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Editorial

Early school a new burden

A woman holds a picture of Seyed Amir Hossein Feghhi, the slain head of Iran's Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute, as people gather for a protest against Israel's wave of strikes on Iran in central Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centers and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists.
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Iran launch more strikes as Israel aims to wipe out Tehran's nuclear program

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Batik makers packing in as imitations flood market
Jakarta

Daytime hustle forces Jakartans to find joy in nighttime workouts
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Iran launch more strikes as Israel aims to wipe out Tehran's nuclear program
Middle East and Africa

Calls for restraint after Israel strikes Iran
Opinion

Analysis: Govt rolls out stimulus package to bolster consumption
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to cut contribution to South Korea fighter jet project
Editorial

Early school a new burden

Politics

Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.