TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Sekolah Rakyat and our collective commitment
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?

Will this deal encourage long-term investments, or does it expose Indonesia to short-term trade pressure without building real industrial strength?

Deni Friawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 22, 2025 Published on Jul. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-07-20T16:18:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

T

he recent trade deal between Indonesia and the United States has been framed as a diplomatic win. Indonesia avoided a looming 32 percent retaliatory tariff by agreeing to a 19 percent rate. In return, it opened its market to American goods and committed to purchasing over US$34 billion worth of US exports, from Boeing jets to energy and agricultural products. 

But beyond the optics of this headline victory lies a more complex question: What does this deal mean for Indonesia’s ability to attract foreign direct investment (FDI)? Will this deal encourage long-term investments, or does it expose Indonesia to short-term trade pressure without building real industrial strength?

To answer that, we need to look beyond tariff rates and examine how this agreement positions Indonesia in the broader architecture of global trade and capital flows, especially in relation to Vietnam, a regional competitor that recently concluded its own deal with the US.

While both countries faced pressure from the US under its renewed trade enforcement stance, the outcomes reflect two different negotiation strategies, and possibly two diverging FDI trajectories.

Vietnam’s deal, concluded earlier this month, included a 20 percent tariff and a 40 percent penalty on suspected trans-shipped goods. But, unlike Indonesia, it did not commit to major US purchases or sweeping tariff cuts. Instead, it positioned itself as a stable, export-driven manufacturing hub aligned with US interests, without making big concessions.

Vietnam also committed to streamlining its import regulations and cooperating on immigration and customs cooperation. It opened US access to Vietnam’s agriculture, tech and energy markets. In short, it was seen as a strategic move that reinforced Vietnam’s growing role in the US-led “China+1” supply chain strategy.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

By contrast, Indonesia’s agreement relies heavily on market access and large-scale purchase commitments. While it may attract US investment in energy and mineral sectors, especially nickel for EVs, the scale and imbalance of its concessions highlight Indonesia’s weak bargaining power and persistent vulnerability in a shifting global order. 

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Related Articles

RI plans $8b refineries contract with US firm amid tariffs deal, sources say

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets

Indonesia and Australia’s shared regional futures

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

US copper tariff poses a double-edged sword for Indonesian miners

Related Article

RI plans $8b refineries contract with US firm amid tariffs deal, sources say

Global banking rules are failing emerging markets

Indonesia and Australia’s shared regional futures

Prabowo backs away from Nusantara for Independence Day celebration

US copper tariff poses a double-edged sword for Indonesian miners

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

More in Opinion

 View more
Celebration: British historian Peter Carey (left) speaks at the Urip iku Urub (Life is Light) book launch in Malang, East Java, in November. He was accompanied by editor FX Domini BB Hera (center) and historian Kuncoro Hadi. The book was presented as a birthday gift for Carey, who turned 70 in April.
Interview

Diponegoro just wants to get respect: Carey
United States President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Academia

Why markets may soon call Trump's tariff bluff
Farmers plant rice on June 28, 2024 in a paddy field at Lambaro in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh.
Academia

Transforming food systems: A global moment for local impact

Highlight
Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani addresses reporters in the State Palace complex in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Economy

RI plans $8b refineries contract with US firm amid tariffs deal, sources say
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound, in Jakarta on June 2, 2025. Pancasila Day, commemorated every June 1, celebrates Indonesia's national ideology based on five principles: belief in one God, just and civilized humanity, national unity, democracy guided by the wisdom of people's representatives and social justice for all Indonesians.
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Politics

Calls grow for Prabowo to end deputy ministers’ dual roles

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Extension of small car incentive ‘contradicts’ electrification push
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN urged to focus on people amid challenges
Companies

Astra to acquire warehousing firm Mega Manunggal Property
Markets

In South Korea's 'apple county', farmers beg not to be sacrificed for US trade deal
Economy

RI plans $8b refineries contract with US firm amid tariffs deal, sources say
Asia & Pacific

MAGA-style 'anti-globalist' politics arrives in Japan
Asia & Pacific

Landmine dispute escalates tensions between Thailand and Cambodia
Markets

Kangaroo bonds to be issued next month: Sri Mulyani

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.