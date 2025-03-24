TheJakartaPost

AIA delivers excellent financial results for 2024

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 24, 2025

AIA delivers excellent financial results for 2024

A

IA Group Limited, the largest independent, publicly-listed pan-Asian life insurance group, has just released its financial results for 2024, which indicates excellent performance with record new business profits, strong earnings growth and free surplus generation.

Lee Yuan Siong, AIA’s Group Chief Executive and President, remarked: “We have continued to drive higher operating Return on Embedded Value [RoEV] and Return on Equity [ROE] while also returning substantial capital to our shareholders.”

Value of New Business (VONB) was up 18 per cent to US$4,712 million with all reportable segments achieving double-digit growth, reflecting the diversification and strength of our business. Successive layers of profitable new business drive sustained growth in earnings and cash generation with OPAT per share up 12 per cent and   UFSG per share up 10 per cent. EV Equity per share increased by 9 per cent, after returning   US$6.5 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share buy-back.

Siong also said “Following our prudent, sustainable and progressive dividend policy, the Board has recommended a 10 per cent increase in the final dividend to 130.98 Hong Kong cents per share, which results in an increase of 9 per cent in total dividend per share for 2024. In addition, following our enhanced capital management policy, the Board has also announced a new share buy-back of US$1.6 billion. This comprises US$0.6 billion to meet the payout ratio target of 75 per cent of annual net FSG and an additional US$1.0 billion following a regular review of the Group’s capital position. Together, the dividends and share buy-backs amount to a total yield of      approximately 6 per cent for shareholders.

“AIA is uniquely well-positioned to capitalise on the long-term structural growth potential in the world’s most attractive market for life and health insurance through the consistent execution of our clear and ambitious strategy. I am confident that AIA’s long-term business prospects remain exceptional. We will continue to strengthen our substantial competitive advantages to capture the opportunities ahead of us and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

