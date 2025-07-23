TheJakartaPost

SAVART Motors pioneers homegrown EV solution for bright, sustainable future in Indonesia

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 23, 2025

William E. Taifan, PhD., CEO (right) and Garry Taifan, CTO of SAVART Motors. (Courtesy of: SAVART Motors) William E. Taifan, PhD., CEO (right) and Garry Taifan, CTO of SAVART Motors. (Courtesy of: SAVART Motors)

I

n support of Indonesia’s commitment towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, local EV maker SAVART Motors is dedicated to crafting electric scooters that are perfectly tailored to Indonesian riders, without compromising on quality, safety and comfort.

With approximately 130 million motorcycles populating its roads, Indonesia is the world’s 3rd largest two-wheel market. This equates to massive amounts of emissions from these vehicles, significantly impacting Indonesia’s air quality and contributing to climate change.

In order to mitigate this issue, the state has made it a mission to have 13 million electric two-wheelers by the end of the decade, in hopes of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while simultaneously promoting more environmentally friendly commuting.

Founded in 2018, SAVART Motors fits perfectly into Indonesia’s push towards a more eco-friendly two-wheeler landscape. With their own in-house R&D capabilities, advanced prototyping process for both hardware and software as well as a dedicated testing and manufacturing facility in Mojokerto, East Java, SAVART Motors is optimally positioned to deliver electric vehicles for Indonesians, made by Indonesians.

Recently, they reached the significant milestone of a 74.27 percent local component percentage (TKDN) verification rate, which highlights how their roster of EVs has a strong level of domestic components utilized. Moreover, from the conception stage to final production, SAVART Motors develops their key components with the talents of engineers from Indonesia’s leading universities, cementing their place as innovators in the local EV market.

Additionally, SAVART Motors has partnered with Arrow Electronics to further enhance their EV innovations as well as their manufacturing capabilities.

Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics’ South Asia, Korea & Japan components business, highlighted that the US-listed global technology company Arrow Electronics offers a portfolio of Internet of Things connectivity modules, microprocessors, sensors as well as automotive-grade silicon carbide Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors. SAVART Motors has been granted access to this technology, which contributes to their efforts in enhancing design processes, accelerating production and expanding their operations efficiently.  This enables SAVART Motors to achieve efficient growth and innovation, whilst maintaining a commitment to quality that is focused on local identity.

To succeed in the electrification of Indonesia’s transportation sector, industry players must maintain the expansion of EV charging infrastructure and develop local manufacturing facilities. Local companies like SAVART Motors can achieve optimal vertical integration that result in substantial cost efficiencies and enhanced production control, given the proper ecosystem.

Through collaboration, a strong domestic EV ecosystem can be built, and a sustainable future can be attained.

