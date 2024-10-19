TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Watchdog reports doubling of AI child sex abuse material online

Many of the images and videos of children being "hurt and abused are so realistic that they can be very difficult to tell apart from imagery of real children".

AFP
London
Sat, October 19, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Watchdog reports doubling of AI child sex abuse material online A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence (AI) sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. The Frankfurt Book Fair, in its 76th edition in the year 2024, runs from Oct. 16 to 20. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

E

urope's biggest hotline dedicated to finding and removing child sexual abuse material generated by artificial intelligence (AI) said Friday that it had removed more websites in the past six months than the entire previous year.

Many of the images and videos of children being "hurt and abused are so realistic that they can be very difficult to tell apart from imagery of real children", said the UK-based Internet Watch Foundation (IWF).

The rise of powerful generative AI models has facilitated the creation of the material, which is regarded as criminal content in the UK.

From April 2023 to March 2024, the IWF said it had "actioned", or found and removed, 70 reports. From April 2024 up to the end of September 2024, it actioned 74 reports.

Almost all the content was found on publicly available areas of the internet, with most of it hosted in Russian (36 percent), the United States (22 percent) and Japan (11 percent).

More than three-quarters of the reports came from members of the public who stumbled across the criminal imagery, with the rest actioned by IWF analysts.

"People can be under no illusion that AI generated child sexual abuse material causes horrific harm, not only to those who might see it but to those survivors who are repeatedly victimized every time images and videos of their abuse are mercilessly exploited," said Derek Ray-Hill, interim chief executive of the IWF.

"To create the level of sophistication seen in the AI imagery, the software used has also had to be trained on existing sexual abuse images and videos of real child victims shared and distributed on the internet.

"Recent months show that this problem is not going away and is in fact getting worse," he warned, urging lawmakers to bring legislation "up to speed for the digital age."

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

China’s interface with artificial intelligence

ByteDance cuts over 700 jobs in Malaysia in shift towards AI moderation

Trio wins chemistry Nobel for protein design, prediction

Rock band .Feast fires drummer Bodat after admission of sexual assault

Man caught taking videos of women showering in Ancol locker room

Related Article

China’s interface with artificial intelligence

ByteDance cuts over 700 jobs in Malaysia in shift towards AI moderation

Trio wins chemistry Nobel for protein design, prediction

Rock band .Feast fires drummer Bodat after admission of sexual assault

Man caught taking videos of women showering in Ancol locker room

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’
Regional Elections

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Politics

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.