TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Modern art museum breathes new life into downtown Warsaw

Warsaw, a city of 1.8 million people, did not until now have a proper site for its modern art museum. Instead, the cultural institution showcased its collections at various temporary locations.

Bernard Osser (AFP)
Warsaw
Sat, October 26, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Modern art museum breathes new life into downtown Warsaw The new building of Warsaw Museum of Modern Art is seen over the street with the Soviet era Palace of Culture and Warsaw's downtown skyline in background in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Oct. 25, 2024. (AFP/Wojtek Radwanski)

W

arsaw's new modern art museum building opened on Friday, a minimalist white concrete structure meant to revitalize an abandoned area of the Polish capital long-defined by an imposing Stalin-era palace.

Warsaw, a city of 1.8 million people, did not until now have a proper site for its modern art museum. Instead, the cultural institution showcased its collections at various temporary locations.

Compared by some to a shoebox, shipping container or bunker, the new museum building designed by American architect Thomas Phifer has been hailed by others as a pearl of minimalism.

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski called the opening "a historical event" for both Polish art and the city.  

"Warsaw has been changing very dynamically, but the city's center had kept its look from a few decades ago," he told reporters on Thursday. 

Nazi Germany destroyed 90 percent of the Polish capital during World War II, leaving its downtown a ruin upon liberation.

The communists that came to power in the war's aftermath decided not to reconstruct the area and instead built the Palace of Culture and Science, a building of Soviet-sanctioned socialist realist architecture. More than 230 meters tall, it was a gift from USSR leader Joseph Stalin that for many years dominated the Polish capital.

During the communist era, the palace served as the site of mass political gatherings. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the large empty square in front of the building became a street market, then a large rundown parking lot; all cut off from urban life by a wide avenue.

The square was until now "anything and everything", a ramshackle spot with no clear purpose, according to architectural historian Anna Cymer.

She said "Warsaw still hasn't been able to shed its heavy historical legacy" and "break the spell cast by Stalin".

"We are finally on track to bring life back to this part of the city for everyone's benefit," Cymer added.

"The museum marks a big step towards the creation of a real downtown area and a revitalization of the neighborhood."

'Light of Warsaw'

For the architect of the nearly 20,000-square-metre museum, the choice of location was significant and "courageous".

"They could have picked any other site in Warsaw" yet they decided to make it "the first thing built that is next to the palace, with all of its history," Phifer told reporters.

"This will be the new voice and the new home, the new town square, the new forum, the new place to meet, to encounter art and to encounter each other."

The museum, which cost 700 million zloty (US$170 million) to build, has floor-to-ceiling glass on its ground floor as an invitation to all to enter.

People are seen on the main staircase of the new building of the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Poland on the night of opening on Oct. 25, 2024.
People are seen on the main staircase of the new building of the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Poland on the night of opening on Oct. 25, 2024. (AFP/Wojtek Radwanski)

Inside, a double staircase leads visitors to the exhibition rooms that, for now, mostly empty, with only a dozen works shown before the permanent exhibition opens in February.

Over the next two weeks, the museum will celebrate its opening with various events, concerts, dance shows and workshops.

The building's whole interior is bathed in natural light, which Phifer said was intentional.

"The light of Warsaw, this light that defines this place, is beginning to weave into the experience of the art," he said. 

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Louvre says Mona Lisa could get a room of her own

Giroud and Mbappe take ruthless France into World Cup quarter-finals

Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland

Match against Argentina not a Lewandowski v Messi clash, Poland coach says

Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast

Related Article

Louvre says Mona Lisa could get a room of her own

Giroud and Mbappe take ruthless France into World Cup quarter-finals

Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland

Match against Argentina not a Lewandowski v Messi clash, Poland coach says

Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Regional Elections

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Politics

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.