TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection

The exhibit, which runs until May 11 at the National Gallery, showcases over 100 pieces by Bandung artist Arkiv Vilmansa in a glorious burst of whimsical shape, form and color that offers escape from today’s realities.

Sylviana Hamdani (Contributor/Jakarta)
Premium
Tue, March 25, 2025 Published on Mar. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-03-24T16:39:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection Nautical inspiration: Visitors stand before “Together“, a 14-meter-long painting consisting of 11 panels displayed at “Semesta Arkiv” (Arkiv’s universe), an exhibition of Arkiv Vilmansa’s artworks that runs from Feb. 22, 2025, to May 11, 2025, at the National Gallery in Gambir, Central Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

 

 

 

“We have art in order not to die of reality,” Friedrich Nietzsche once mused, and it seems that reality is not pulling any punches lately: Grim headlines are constantly landing, near and far. Against this backdrop is Arkiv Vilmansa’s latest exhibition at the National Gallery in Gambir, Central Jakarta, which feels like a breath of fresh air: a reminder that wonder still exists.

Over 100 works by the Bandung-based artist and toy designer have transformed three of the museum’s main buildings into a vibrant showcase of bold colors, dynamic forms and playful visuals headlined by Runna, a colossal pink humpback whale that rests in the front yard.

Titled “Semesta Arkiv” (Arkiv’s universe), the exhibit features installations, paintings and sculptures, some created with fellow artists, in a first for the National Gallery.

“This scale is unprecedented, especially for a young contemporary artist,” museum guide Abimanyu said during a special tour on March 8.

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Enough with police brutality: Activists

Enough with police brutality: Activists

Related Articles

Merch-Making Market: Where Indonesian music and merch collide

Sports promoter aims to revive Indonesian horse racing

Indonesia secures 1-0 victory over Bahrain

Boeing seeks to withdraw US plea deal over fatal MAX crashes

Pramono drops planned free school breakfasts

Related Article

Merch-Making Market: Where Indonesian music and merch collide

Sports promoter aims to revive Indonesian horse racing

Indonesia secures 1-0 victory over Bahrain

Boeing seeks to withdraw US plea deal over fatal MAX crashes

Pramono drops planned free school breakfasts

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Enough with police brutality: Activists

Enough with police brutality: Activists

More in Culture

 View more
Muslims perform the Qiyamul Lail prayer on March 23, 2025, at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta during iktikaf, the practice of staying in a mosque over several days devoted to worship.
Culture

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal
For the fans: Various types of official merchandise from singer Pamungkas are displayed during the recent Merch-Making Market event at The Brickhall in Fatmawati City Center, South Jakarta.
Entertainment

Merch-Making Market: Where Indonesian music and merch collide
An opening visual from Seabadpram.com, an encyclopedia website dedicated to renowned Indonesian author Pramoedya Ananta Toer, is made available for the public following the platform’s official launch on March 24, 2025.
Books

Pramoedya Ananta Toer’s encyclopedia website officially launched

Highlight
A person takes a photo of the damage at the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Massive quake kills more than 150 in Myanmar, Thailand
A drone view shows vehicles queuing to board a ferry to cross to Sumatra island, as Indonesian Muslims travel to their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri, at Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten on April 7, 2024.
Editorial

A modest Idul Fitri
A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally at an intersection of Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta, on March 28, 2025 to demand authorities to end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) law across cities in many cities in Indonesia.
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US warns French companies they must comply with antidiscrimination law
Politics

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media
Sports

Kluivert praises tactical tweaks, fan support for Indonesia’s hopes in World Cup
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia conveys condolences, readiness to help after Myanmar quake
Academia

Taking stock of Bangladesh post-Hasina
Asia & Pacific

Hegseth reaffirms ironclad US commitment to Philippines to enhance threat deterrence
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests
Economy

UK dreams of US trade deal before Trump tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.