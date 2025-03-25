‘Semesta Arkiv’: A whimsical playground of art and reflection

Nautical inspiration: Visitors stand before “Together“, a 14-meter-long painting consisting of 11 panels displayed at “Semesta Arkiv” (Arkiv’s universe), an exhibition of Arkiv Vilmansa’s artworks that runs from Feb. 22, 2025, to May 11, 2025, at the National Gallery in Gambir, Central Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

The exhibit, which runs until May 11 at the National Gallery, showcases over 100 pieces by Bandung artist Arkiv Vilmansa in a glorious burst of whimsical shape, form and color that offers escape from today’s realities.

“We have art in order not to die of reality,” Friedrich Nietzsche once mused, and it seems that reality is not pulling any punches lately: Grim headlines are constantly landing, near and far. Against this backdrop is Arkiv Vilmansa’s latest exhibition at the National Gallery in Gambir, Central Jakarta, which feels like a breath of fresh air: a reminder that wonder still exists.

Over 100 works by the Bandung-based artist and toy designer have transformed three of the museum’s main buildings into a vibrant showcase of bold colors, dynamic forms and playful visuals headlined by Runna, a colossal pink humpback whale that rests in the front yard.

Titled “Semesta Arkiv” (Arkiv’s universe), the exhibit features installations, paintings and sculptures, some created with fellow artists, in a first for the National Gallery.

“This scale is unprecedented, especially for a young contemporary artist,” museum guide Abimanyu said during a special tour on March 8.