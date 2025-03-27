TheJakartaPost

Merch-Making Market: Where Indonesian music and merch collide

Taking place over the weekend, the expo proudly demonstrates how Indonesian music is, quite fashionably, not just for the ears.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, March 27, 2025 Published on Mar. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-03-26T12:13:14+07:00

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
For the fans: Various types of official merchandise from singer Pamungkas are displayed during the recent Merch-Making Market event at The Brickhall in Fatmawati City Center, South Jakarta. (JP/Felix Martua)

The whole space of The Brickhall at Fatmawati City Center in South Jakarta burst with colors and vibrancy.

At one booth, a bunch of adolescents were gawking at Iqbaal Ramadhan aka BAALE's posters and pins, his name was aglow with neon signs. On another booth, a few young adults were seen fascinated by the merch courtesy of Teenage Death Star, a few of the shirts proudly inked out the rock band's iconic words "Skill Is Dead” in all caps.

And then, close to the food tents, a few adults were checking out a livescreen printing showcase from which they could purchase customizable merch T-shirts featuring bands such as Sukatani and Bedchamber. The crowd grew larger once it was time to break the fast, and the organizer announced that a talk show billed as "Halal, Haram & Bagaimana Hukumnya Bootleg" (loosely translated as “halal, haram and the law on bootleg”) was about to commence.

Merch-Making Market (or MMM) was a music event, but it was not a music festival. The three-day expo was organized as a universal gathering in which both the participating musicians and the attendees could showcase and procure official music merchandise, either by their favorite artists or those whose music might not be on the mainstream airwaves. MMM might sound like a niche concept, but the energy of the crowd proved that merch is never dead.

'Solid interconnectedness'

Yasmin, who was co-manning the official merchandise booth of Pamungkas, "strongly agrees" that, regardless of the passing age and time, merch is a vital part of the music experience itself. Merch is not just a collectable item; instead, it is an expression of identity, the identity of the artist as well as the identity of the merch's owner.

"Merch is how we show our appreciation for the artist's extraordinary body of work. Music is something that we can enjoy from wherever and of one's own accord, but clothing can be the disposition of our identity," she told the Post on March 22.

Muslims perform the Qiyamul Lail prayer on March 23, 2025, at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta during iktikaf, the practice of staying in a mosque over several days devoted to worship.
Culture

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal
For the fans: Various types of official merchandise from singer Pamungkas are displayed during the recent Merch-Making Market event at The Brickhall in Fatmawati City Center, South Jakarta.
Entertainment

Merch-Making Market: Where Indonesian music and merch collide
An opening visual from Seabadpram.com, an encyclopedia website dedicated to renowned Indonesian author Pramoedya Ananta Toer, is made available for the public following the platform’s official launch on March 24, 2025.
Books

Pramoedya Ananta Toer’s encyclopedia website officially launched

Several vehicles pass through the one-way traffic system at the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate in Karawang, West Java, on March 27, 2025. Traffic on the Cikopo-Palimanan toll road remained smooth on the fourth day ahead of Idul Fitri, thanks to the implementation of the one-way traffic scheme, which spans from KM 70 of the Cikampek Toll Road to KM 188 of the Cipali Toll Road.
Society

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Protesters set fire to a police motorcycle during a demonstration against a revision to the armed forces law in front of the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on March 27, 2025. The Indonesian parliament approved the amendment of the military law on March 20, despite protests that it would expand the armed forces' role in civilian affairs. The revision to the armed forces law, pushed mainly by President Prabowo Subianto's coalition, was aimed at expanding the military's role beyond defense in a country long influenced by its powerful armed forces.
Politics

Water cannon break up Indonesia military law protests
The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper shows Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and Surakarta Mayor and President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka at a book store a day after the countrys presidential and legislative elections in Jakarta on February 15, 2024.
Companies

Local media outlets court Google, Meta as publishers’ rights rule takes shape

Legacy

We called her 'Mamak': Remembering Indonesia’s hiking mother
Companies

China's GEM assumes control of nickel processor BNSI
Academia

Economic fears can create a self-fulfilling prophecy – don’t let them
Asia & Pacific

Strong earthquake strikes Southeast Asia, buildings collapse in Myanmar
Companies

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia sustains expansion, delivering 205.6% net profit growth in 2024
Companies

Lippo Group pledged to ‘resolve’ Meikarta project, ministry says
Society

The many ways to determine Ramadan, Idul Fitri dates
Style

Singapore swing: Brands from the Little Red Dot on the rise in the Big Durian
