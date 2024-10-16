TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Anies volunteers declare support for Pramono-Rano

Pejuang Anies, a group of Anies Baswedan supporters, has declared its support for Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, who are running on the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) ticket.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 16, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Anies volunteers declare support for Pramono-Rano Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and actor Rano karno (left), walk to the podium after registering their candidacy for the Jakarta election at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)

A

group of people claiming to be former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan volunteers, under the banner of Pejuang Anies (Anies Warriors), declared their support for Jakarta governor and deputy governor candidates Pramono Anung and Rano Karno at the Hariston Hotel in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, on Sunday.

“We will sincerely carry out our duties as the winning team at the district and sub-district levels, and as TPS [polling station] coordinators, Pejuang Anies for Mas Pram [Pramono] and Bang Doel [Rano Karno],” volunteer coordinator Taufan Ichsan said during the event, as quoted by kompas.com.

Pramono, currently serving as cabinet secretary, and Rano, former Banten vice governor and actor, are running on the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) ticket.

Taufan also emphasized that the volunteers were prepared to oversee the vote-counting process for Pramono and Rano on election day. They plan to document the results at each TPS using photos and videos.

“We are ready and able to safeguard and oversee the votes of Pram and Doel on the voting day until the release of the C1 form [record of the vote tally] and the minutes at the TPS,” said Taufan.

Pramono has expressed confidence that support from Anies volunteers will be instrumental in his campaign. He said he had no doubt they would help him win the governorship of Jakarta for the 2024–2029 period.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He added that he witnessed himself how the volunteers had fought to help Anies win the 2017 gubernatorial election.

“Thank God, today [their support] is for me. So, this additional energy makes me more optimistic,” said Pramono.

However, political observer Ujang Komarudin from Al Azhar University noted that while backing from specific groups like Anies volunteers was valuable, it did not guarantee victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

“The support [for Jakarta gubernatorial candidates] does not guarantee [victory],” Ujang said on Sunday.

“Jakarta has many different segments of society. Everything is in the context of democracy, one man one vote, one person one vote.”

Ujang acknowledged that the number of Anies supporters in Jakarta was quite large, however they supported other candidate pairs as well.

“To guarantee victory, all candidate pairs must secure votes from all segments of the society,” he said.

In addition to the Pramono-Rano pair which is No. 3 on the ballot paper, the other candidate pairs are Ridwan Kamil and Suswono, who are No. 1 on the ballot paper, and No. 2 independents Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana.

Ridwan is a former West Java governor and a member of president-elect Prabowo Subianto’s election campaign team representing the Golkar Party. Suswono is a former agriculture minister representing the Prosperous Justice Party.

Ridwan-Suswono is running on the Indonesia Forward Coalition (KIM), which backed Prabowo in February’s presidential election.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Analysis: Jakarta settles for second-rate leaders in global city transformation

Deceased candidate’s wife touted as replacement in North Maluku race

Andika-Hendi preps for first C. Java gubernatorial debate

Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi support

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates get ballot numbers they wished for

Related Article

Analysis: Jakarta settles for second-rate leaders in global city transformation

Deceased candidate’s wife touted as replacement in North Maluku race

Andika-Hendi preps for first C. Java gubernatorial debate

Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi support

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates get ballot numbers they wished for

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Indonesia

 View more
A boat carrying Rohingya refugees sails ashore on Oct. 23, 2024, off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Highlight
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Bezos says Washington Post ended US presidential endorsements on 'principle'
Academia

Beyond basic needs: How our food security plan can achieve more
Academia

Stroke: The silent epidemic impacting lives
Entertainment

Prilly, Dikta and the art of cathartic cinema
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Academia

Time for bold policy changes to revitalize Indonesia’s manufacturing sector
Archipelago

N. Sumatra regency looks to relocate Rohingya refugees
Interview

'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula'
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.