Jakarta Post
Ridwan Kamil concedes defeat in Jakarta gubernatorial election

Former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil admitted that he planned to challenge the election result at the Constitutional Court, but withdrew the plan after consulting with experts and leaders of political parties in the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) that nominated him and his running mate Suswono.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 14, 2024

Ridwan Kamil concedes defeat in Jakarta gubernatorial election Losing Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (center) poses for a selfie with his supporters after a press briefing at the Jakarta representatives office of the Golkar Party on Dec. 13, 2024. Rival candidate Pramono Anung was declared the election winner by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU) having won 50.07 percent of the total valid vote, enough to secure him a single-round victory.
Indonesia Decides

Gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil and his running mate Suswono have accepted their defeat in the Jakarta election after the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU) declared rivals Pramono Anung and Rano Karno as the winning candidate pair.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to accept the results of the Jakarta gubernatorial election as announced by the KPU,” Ridwan said during a press briefing in Jakarta on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The former West Java governor admitted that they were considering and preparing a petition to dispute the election result with the Constitutional Court. He said that his team had gathered evidence that would support their challenge.

But the pair later decided not to lodge a dispute with the court after consulting with various figures, including experts and leaders of political parties of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) that nominated them.

“We didn’t want to further burden the people of Jakarta with another legal challenge,” Ridwan said.

He congratulated Pramono and Rano on their victory, wishing them success in leading Jakarta for the next five years. Ridwan also expressed gratitude to independent candidate pair Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana for their participation in the election.

The Golkar Party politician said that he had learned valuable lessons during the campaign, which was an important experience in his political career.

“We’ll return to our families and rest after such an exhausting period,” Ridwan said, while affirming his commitment to serving the nation.

Jakarta KPU announced last Sunday that Pramono won 50.07 percent of the total valid vote in the Nov. 27 poll, enough to secure him a single-round victory. Ridwan came in second place with 39.4 percent of the vote. Dharma trailed behind with 10.53 percent.

 

