TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Poll bodies in hot water over regional election revotes

Petitions challenging the results of the 2024 regional election revotes may signal incompetence by poll bodies in organizing the election reruns, election observers have argued.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, April 25, 2025 Published on Apr. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-04-24T17:31:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Poll bodies in hot water over regional election revotes A motorist passes in front of a banner about the 2024 regional election revote in Serang regency, Banten on April 18, 2025. The regency was one of 24 regions ordered by the Constitutional Court in February to hold a rerun of the 2024 regional elections. (Antara/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas )

E

lection observers have cast doubt on the General Elections Commission’s (KPU) commitment to holding honest and fair election reruns in several regions, with parties set to challenge the results of revotes in seven regions at the court.

As of Thursday, 19 of 24 regions had held revotes for the 2024 regional leader elections, as ordered by the Constitutional Court in February after ruling in favor of petitions challenging the poll results. Three regions are slated to hold election reruns on May 24, while the remaining two will be on Aug. 6.

But the losing candidates declared by the KPU in seven regions have challenged the results of the revotes with the Constitutional Court. The justices are scheduled to examine their election dispute petitions against the KPU and the revote results in initial hearings on Friday.

More regions also saw similar challenges in the past few days.

One of these was Banjarbaru in South Kalimantan, where sole candidate pair Erna Lisa Halaby-Wartono was declared the winner of the revote by the city’s KPU office on Tuesday with around 56,000 votes.

But a local election watchdog challenged the result. It filed a petition with the court on Wednesday, alleging that the sole candidate pair bribed voters to vote for them instead of the “blank box”, which voters can choose to express their rejection of a sole candidate on a ballot.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Similar allegations were also raised in Serang regency, Banten, and Tasikmalaya regency, West Java.

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Related Articles

Poll bodies in hot water over regional election revotes

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony

KPU finalizes Bobby Nasution's victory in North Sumatra election

Related Article

Poll bodies in hot water over regional election revotes

Villages minister in hot water over regional election meddling

Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony

KPU finalizes Bobby Nasution's victory in North Sumatra election

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

More in Indonesia

 View more
A motorist passes in front of a banner about the 2024 regional election revote in Serang regency, Banten on April 18, 2025. The regency was one of 24 regions ordered by the Constitutional Court in February to hold a rerun of the 2024 regional elections.
Politics

Poll bodies in hot water over regional election revotes
JakTV editor in chief Tian Bahtiar (center) is escorted by security officers to a prisoner transport vehicle on April 22, 2025, following his questioning at the Attorney General’s Office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/foc
Archipelago

Press associations express concern over AGO’s arrest of JakTV chief editor
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) poses with a number of commuters at Blok M bus terminal in South Jakarta on April 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the launching of new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting Blok M and Tangerang's Alam Sutera.
Jakarta

Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders

Highlight
Trade Minister Budi Santoso (left), Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left), deputy investment and downstream minister Todotua Pasaribu (middle), National Economic Council deputy head Mari Elka Pangestu (second right) and deputy foreign minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) get ready to brief the press after a meeting about the US tariffs negotiation held at Airlangga's office in Jakarta on April 14, 2025.
Regulations

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks
Illustration.
Editorial

Pressing on
President Prabowo Subianto gets off the presidential plane after landing at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 15, 2025, following his foreign visits to five Middle Eastern countries to discuss about various issues with their respective leaders.
Regulations

Prabowo greenlights rice export amid rising production

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian Embassy in Cambodia sees surge in online scam victims, fatalities
Markets

Transport minister asks airlines to buy rejected Boeing planes from China
Asia & Pacific

Indian army chief in Kashmir as tension with Pakistan rising
Regulations

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks
Regulations

Trump signs order to ramp up US deep-sea mining
Academia

Addressing urban challenges by protecting indigenous peoples
Culture

'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Poll bodies in hot water over regional election revotes

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.