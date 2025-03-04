TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu

The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) has warned that the potential of vote buying could increase ahead of the upcoming revote ordered by the Constitutional Court for the regional head elections in dozens of regions.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 4, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

T

he Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) has warned that the potential of vote buying could increase ahead of the upcoming revote ordered by the Constitutional Court for the regional head elections in dozens of regions.

Bawaslu chair Rahmat Bagja noted that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which started on Mar. 1, might prompt vote buying ahead of the revote through social activities and gatherings like iftar.

While the date for the revote has yet to be decided by the poll agency, the Constitutional Court ruled that it must be held within 30 to 180 days since the court decided so on Feb. 24.

“This is the holy month of Ramadan. Of course, things related to dirty politics can potentially occur, which we hope will not happen,” Rahmat said in a livestreamed event at the Bawaslu central office in Jakarta on Monday.

To prevent the practice of vote buying, Rahmat said that Bawaslu plans to reactivate its ad hoc supervisory committees down to the lowest level of regional administrations to keep tabs on the entire revote process. This includes monitoring civil servants, who could be mobilized to support certain candidates or to influence voters to vote for certain candidates in exchange for money or other rewards.

Rahmat also said that the agency has instructed its branches in provinces, regencies and municipalities to coordinate with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on and investigate election fraud.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: KPU races to solve revote funding problem

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Related Articles

Gerindra top destination for party-switching candidates: CSIS study

Court nixes East Java election dispute, paves way for Khofifah's victory

Bawaslu highlights five provinces prone to fraud in November local elections

Jokowi raises KPU officials' bonuses ahead of simultaneous regional head elections

Ex-graft convict wins DPD seat in revote

Related Article

Gerindra top destination for party-switching candidates: CSIS study

Court nixes East Java election dispute, paves way for Khofifah's victory

Bawaslu highlights five provinces prone to fraud in November local elections

Jokowi raises KPU officials' bonuses ahead of simultaneous regional head elections

Ex-graft convict wins DPD seat in revote

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

More in Indonesia

 View more
A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Politics

Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu
This handout picture taken and released on March 4, 2025 by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows buildings inundated by floodwaters in Bekasi, West Java.
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Rescue workers and volunteers use rubber rafts and life vests on March 4, 2025, to evacuate people safely across a flooded area in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Highlight
Stacks of US lumber are stamped 'Made In USA' and available for sale at Home Depot on March 3, 2025 in Pasadena, California, US. President Donald Trump announced that 25 percent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico will begin tomorrow. Some 50 percent of imported lumber comes to the US from Canada and lumber futures hit a two and a half year high today.
Economy

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Editorial

Favoritism for Danantara
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Companies

Govt appoints defense minister’s brother to head mining holding MIND ID

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal
Science & Tech

LA Times adds AI-generated counterpoints to opinion pieces
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Companies

Qatar firm exploring potential $1 billion investment in VinFast
Companies

Thai lawsuit targets Charoen Pokphand Foods over invasive fish impact
Markets

IDX postpones short selling rules amid market turmoil
Sports

PSSI suggests Jakarta International Stadium for international matches
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.