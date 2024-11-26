TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and two other officials from the provincial administration in a raid on Saturday as part of an extortion and illegal gratuities case related to funds for Rohidin’s reelection campaign.

Nina A. Loasana, Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 26, 2024

KPK raid on governor's circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls Law enforcement officers lead Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah (center), his aide Evriansyah (second right) and Bengkulu provincial secretary Isnan Fajri (second left) out of a press conference in Jakarta, on Nov. 24, 2024, regarding the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) raid in which they were detained. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Ramdan)
Indonesia Decides

The Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) recent arrest of incumbent Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and several other officials from the provincial administration reflects rampant election-related graft and a lack of campaign funding transparency, analysts have said.

Just days before Wednesday’s regional head elections, the KPK named Rohidin, who is seeking reelection, as well as his aide Evriansyah and provincial secretary Isnan Fajri, suspects in an extortion and illegal gratuities case concerning funds for Rohodin’s reelection campaign.

KPK deputy chief Alexander Marwata said in a press conference on Sunday that the antigraft body had launched the probe in May, some three months before candidates for the November polls registered their bids, following a tip-off that several agencies under the Bengkulu administration were planning to pool money for Rohidin’s reelection campaign.

On Saturday, the three men were apprehended along with several other high-ranking officials, although only the three were named suspects in the case. The KPK also seized cash in rupiah, United States dollars and Singapore dollars totaling Rp 7 billion (US$441,900), along with transaction receipts.

Rohidin has been accused of extorting the money from his subordinates by threatening them with removal from their positions if they failed to contribute to his campaign.

Read also: KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

In its investigation, the KPK found that provincial secretary Isnan allegedly met with every regional agency head between September and October and asked them to fund Rohidin’s bid.

House finishes interviewing KPK leader candidates

Singapore ex-minister convicted in rare graft trial

Former agriculture minister gets 10 years in prison for bribery

PDI-P politician grilled for proposal to legalize vote-buying

Vote-buying shadows Feb. 14 election

Law enforcement officers lead Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah (center), his aide Evriansyah (second right) and Bengkulu provincial secretary Isnan Fajri (second left) out of a press conference in Jakarta, on Nov. 24, 2024, regarding the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) raid in which they were detained.
Regional Elections

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls
Students line up on Nov. 25, 2024, while greeting their teachers during the celebration of Teacher's Day at SMP Negeri 1 Denpasar, Bali. The activity, which carried the theme "Great Teachers, Strong Indonesia", is an expression of affection and gratitude from students to teachers.
Society

On Teachers' Day, minister promises programs for better welfare
Debris sits piled up next to a house in Lima Puluh Kota regency, West Sumatra, on Nov. 23, 2024, after it was hit by a flash flood that morning. One person died in the disaster, while another was still missing as of Nov. 25, 2024.
Archipelago

Dozens die across archipelago as rainy season strikes

Highlight
Officers lead Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah (center), Bengkulu Governor Evriansyah's aide (second right), and Bengkulu Provincial Secretary Isnan Fajri (second left) after a press conference on the determination and detention of suspects in the KPK's over-the-top (OTT) operation at the Red and White Building, KPK, Jakarta, on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The KPK has named Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah, Bengkulu Governor Aide Evriansyah, and Bengkulu Provincial Secretary Isnan Fajri as suspects with cash evidence of around IDR 7 billion allegedly used for re-candidacy as governor in the 2024 Regional Elections.
Politics

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls
Travellers walk in the domestic terminal of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung regency, Bali, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The airport experienced a notable increase of passengers in the days leading up to Idul Fitri, with a peak passenger number of 74,000 expected on Sunday.
Economy

Bali airport initiator signs HoA with Chinese company
Banking on coal: Excavators pile up coal on June 20, 2024 at a storage facility near the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that the value of the country’s coal exports reached US$2.5 billion in May of this year, down 4.04 percent from the previous month.
Companies

Surging coal financing casts doubt on banks’ ESG commitments

The Latest

 View more
Editorial

Make farming profitable again
Academia

This week's regional polls are a referendum on Jokowi. The outcome may surprise him
Economy

Bali airport initiator signs HoA with Chinese company
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s energy vision, backed by 1.2 billion euros in green financing
Academia

Should Ukraine have nuclear weapons?
Regional Elections

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls
Academia

Adaptation key to political parties’ electoral success
Academia

Tax amnesties raise revenues in short time but destroy tax culture
The Jakarta Post
