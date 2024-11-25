TheJakartaPost

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 25, 2024

A worker cleans a sign at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on April 25, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)
Indonesia Decides

Just days before the Nov. 27 regional elections, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named incumbent Bengkulu Governor Rohidin Mersyah and several other officials from the provincial administration suspects in a case of extortion and illegal gratuities allegedly used to fund Rohidin’s reelection campaign.

In a press conference late on Sunday night, KPK deputy chief Alexander Marwata announced the naming of Rohidin, provincial secretary Isnan Fajri and Rohidin’s aide Evriansyah as suspects.

According to Alexander, the KPK launched the probe in May, some three months before candidates for the November elections could register their bids, following a tip-off that several agencies under the Bengkulu administration were planning to pool money for Rohidin’s reelection campaign.

“During our investigation, the KPK received information on Friday that [Evriansyah] and [Isnan] had just received money intended for [Rohidin],” Alexander said.

This culminated in a raid on Saturday in Bengkulu, where the three men were apprehended along with several high-ranking officials, although the latter were not named as suspects in the case.

They are the provincial administration’s manpower and transmigration agency head, maritime and fisheries agency head, education and culture agency head, public works and housing agency head and governance and social welfare bureau head.

The KPK also seized cash in rupiah, US and Singapore dollars, along with transaction receipts.

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

No such thing as a free lunch? Indonesia’s plans may prove critics wrong

Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?

Thomas Lembong sends a handwritten letter from prison

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

No such thing as a free lunch? Indonesia’s plans may prove critics wrong

Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?

Thomas Lembong sends a handwritten letter from prison

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.