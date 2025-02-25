Court orders revote, vote recount in regional elections in 25 regions

The Constitutional Court has granted some petitions filed by losing candidates challenging the results of the regional elections and ordered the General Elections Commission (KPU) to hold a revote and vote recounting in 25 regions nationwide, including for the Papua gubernatorial race.
The Court on Monday evening finished deliberating decisions in 40 disputes over last year’s November elections for governors, mayors and regents that were filed by losing candidates, most of whom accused their rivals of election fraud and vote buying.
The petitioners challenged the election results announced by the KPU in December.
In its ruling for the dispute in the two-way governor race in Papua, the court ruled that the KPU Papua office must hold a revote within the next six months but without the winning deputy governor candidate Yermias Bisai on the ballot.
The court disqualified Yermias for using improper paperwork when registering his candidacy at the KPU and found a mismatch between his actual address and the one he registered with the poll body.
“Procedural and administrative honesty are important parts of our electoral system,” said Justice Arsul Sani when reading out the ruling.
The court also ordered the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) to nominate a new running mate for winning governor candidate Benhur Tomi Mano, who is still eligible for the upcoming revote.
