TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
Indonesia calls for negotiation after US attack on Iran 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past
Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
Indonesia calls for negotiation after US attack on Iran 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Transmigration: Moving hope, building future

Transmigration seeks to develop new centers of growth in underdeveloped regions—places where young Indonesians can build livelihoods, families and futures.

Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, June 24, 2025 Published on Jun. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-06-20T19:23:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Transmigration: Moving hope, building future Coffee farmers in Dogiyai regency, Papua, faced various challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Belift Dogiyai Coffee Project/File)

I

ndonesia stands at a demographic crossroads. With over 60 percent of its population in the productive age, the country enjoys what economists term a demographic bonus. This moment presents a rare opportunity for accelerated growth, innovation and inclusive development.

But like any opportunity, it comes with risks. Without strategic intervention, our youth may remain concentrated in overcrowded cities, facing limited access to affordable housing, decent incomes, quality health care and education. This bonus, left unmanaged, may become a burden.

Transmigration, long considered a legacy policy of the past, now holds renewed relevance. Once a tool for population redistribution, it must evolve into a platform for unlocking human potential and reducing spatial inequality. It must become a strategic vehicle for inclusive, region-based growth.

Under President Prabowo Subianto’s leadership, this reimagined vision has taken shape through the Transmigration Patriot initiative. Its goal is not simply to relocate people, but to elevate lives.

It seeks to develop new centers of growth in underdeveloped regions—places where young Indonesians can build livelihoods, families and futures. This vision goes beyond land allocation; it encompasses education, mentoring, access to technology and finance and, above all, the empowerment of purpose.

One example from Central Sulawesi illustrates this transformation. In Lembantongoa village, a coffee farmer from East Java, Lukman, settled as a humanitarian volunteer after the 2018 Palu earthquake. Moved by the resilience of local farmers, he chose to stay and share his knowledge. Within a few years, monthly incomes in the village significantly rose from Rp 3 million (US$182.84) to Rp 13 million. The difference was not geography, but mindset—and the catalytic effect of mentorship.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Inspired by stories like these, the Transmigration Ministry has integrated support systems into its programs—linking communities with researchers, educators, entrepreneurs and local governments. This year, 2,000 scholars from leading Indonesian universities, including the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), Gadjah Mada University (UGM), University of Indonesia (UI), Padjadjaran University (Unpad), Diponegoro University (Undip) and Sepuluh November Institute of Technology (ITS) are being deployed to transmigration areas across the country. Their mission: to map local potential, identify strategic sectors and lay the groundwork for sustainable investment and development.

Popular

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past

Related Articles

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia achieves 160% profit growth in Q1 2025

UN warns of 'unsettling' development slowdown in 2024

Charting an inclusive AI future for Indonesian youth

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers

Related Article

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia achieves 160% profit growth in Q1 2025

UN warns of 'unsettling' development slowdown in 2024

Charting an inclusive AI future for Indonesian youth

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers

Popular

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran

Airlines weigh Middle East cancellations after US strikes in Iran
Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past

More in Opinion

 View more
Representatives of the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta on May 27, 2024. They called for the country’s highest court to revoke the permits of palm oil companies that are set to operate in Papua, which could potentially clear approximately 300 square kilometers of customary forest.
Academia

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?
A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground complex, after the United States struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 22, 2025.
Academia

Trump's strikes on Iran: A quest for nuclear supremacy
Coffee farmers in Dogiyai regency, Papua, faced various challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Academia

Transmigration: Moving hope, building future

Highlight
An interception takes place after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel
Under investigation: Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives a testimony during the e-ID hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18.
Editorial

Singapore's moment of truth
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Regulations

Mixed signals on tiny homes could undermine housing program

The Latest

 View more
Companies

TotalEnergies reenters Indonesia with 24.5% stake in Bobara Block
Americas

When aerospace companies work on maritime programs
Companies

Amazon to invest $54b in UK over 3 years: Govt
Academia

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?
Europe

UK, Spanish frigates to visit Jakarta as part of Prince of Wales CSG
Regulations

Govt to renovate 2 million houses by end of 2025
Academia

Trump's strikes on Iran: A quest for nuclear supremacy
Archipelago

Rescuers attempt to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Transmigration: Moving hope, building future

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.