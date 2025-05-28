TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Cyberterrorism: The new face of extremism targeting youth

In 2023, 96.9 percent of terrorism-related arrests involved individuals of productive age (18–55 years old), with 11.9 percent falling within the young adult bracket of 18–27 years old, according to BNPT.

Muhammad Makmun Rasyid and Didik Novi Rahmanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta/Denpasar
Wed, May 28, 2025 Published on May. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-05-27T08:15:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Cyberterrorism: The new face of extremism targeting youth Blocking terror: The steeple of Makassar Cathedral rises behind a police cordon on an access road in South Sulawesi’s provincial capital on March 28, 2021, following a suicide bomb attack allegedly carried out by terror group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah. (Antara/Darwin Fatir)

F

or decades, scholars have analyzed terrorism through historical “waves”, a framework popularized by David Rapoport. From anarchist bombings to anticolonial uprisings and religious extremism, each wave has reflected a unique sociopolitical moment.

Today, we are seeing the emergence of what could be a fifth wave, one that is not fought on physical battlefields, but in cyberspace.

Extremist groups are now thriving in the digital realm. What began as simple propaganda on satellite television has evolved into sophisticated recruitment campaigns on social media and encrypted platforms. Terrorist networks no longer require camps, safe houses or formal command structures. They need only access to the internet and a narrative that resonates.

Indonesia has seen this transformation firsthand. Over the past five years, a growing number of attacks have been linked to individuals radicalized online, with no prior history of involvement in extremist organizations. These so-called “lone wolves” are not members of a group in the traditional sense. They are digital recruits, radicalized in isolation but mobilized by powerful online ideologies.

Young people today are growing up in a hyper-connected world. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter are integral parts of their lives. These platforms offer unprecedented access to information and social interaction across the globe.

However, the same ease of access also creates vulnerabilities. Radical groups exploit these platforms to spread extremist ideologies rapidly, often bypassing necessary information filters and critical scrutiny.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Recent data from the Foreign Terrorist Fighter Task Force (FTF Task Force) of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) reveals the continuing threat among the youth. In 2023, 96.9 percent of terrorism-related arrests involved individuals of productive age (18–55 years old), with 11.9 percent falling within the young adult bracket of 18–27 years old.

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Related Articles

Leading in the fog: What business, policy and academia must rethink

New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

From command to conversation: Fixing Prabowo’s public communications problems

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate

China's frugal young adults accelerate saving, raising economic risks

Related Article

Leading in the fog: What business, policy and academia must rethink

New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

From command to conversation: Fixing Prabowo’s public communications problems

AI and art: An everlasting ethical debate

China's frugal young adults accelerate saving, raising economic risks

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

Nuclear option: Indonesia seeks to grow energy, cut emissions

More in Opinion

 View more
Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire waves after winning the crown at the final show of the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, on March 7, 2020.
Academia

Protection from discrimination concerning sex and gender in a plural world
Tech breakthroughs: A visitor checks on a model of a fighter jet manufactured by a Russian manufacturer during a defense technology exhibition on April 21 at the BJ Habibie Science and Technology Complex in South Tangerang, Banten. Representatives from Russia, China, India and other countries participated in the exhibition that was organized by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and the Defense Ministry to showcase innovation and research in the defense sector.
Academia

Innovation: What Indonesia can learn from Taiwan, China
Global market: A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Academia

Proactive approach to trade talks in a shifting global economy

Highlight
(Left-right) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Affairs Sayyid Asaad Tariq Taimur Al Said, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, China's Premier Li Qiang, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - China Summit after the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025.
Economy

ASEAN seeks to approach US tariff talks as one and expand China ties
President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese Premier Li Qiang inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 25, 2025.
Editorial

Deepening Sino-Indonesia ties
Harvard sweatshirts are displayed for sale in a school store window on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the United States on April 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, more than a quarter of its annual enrollment, in a major escalation of the president's fight with one of the world's most storied universities.
Americas

Indonesia on lookout amid Trump’s block on Harvard foreign students

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Ray Dalio says no to Danantara advisory role, Bloomberg reports
Asia & Pacific

Asia buys more weapons as security outlook darkens
Academia

Protection from discrimination concerning sex and gender in a plural world
Science & Tech

Elon Musk's Starship blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test
Asia & Pacific

Macron, Prabowo to discuss defence ties
Jakarta

Pollution, climate change hit Jakarta’s fishers hard
Archipelago

Plan to install stairlifts in Borobudur to welcome Macron draws controversy
Academia

Innovation: What Indonesia can learn from Taiwan, China
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Cyberterrorism: The new face of extremism targeting youth

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.