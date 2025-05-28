Cyberterrorism: The new face of extremism targeting youth

Blocking terror: The steeple of Makassar Cathedral rises behind a police cordon on an access road in South Sulawesi’s provincial capital on March 28, 2021, following a suicide bomb attack allegedly carried out by terror group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah. (Antara/Darwin Fatir)

In 2023, 96.9 percent of terrorism-related arrests involved individuals of productive age (18–55 years old), with 11.9 percent falling within the young adult bracket of 18–27 years old, according to BNPT.

F or decades, scholars have analyzed terrorism through historical “waves”, a framework popularized by David Rapoport. From anarchist bombings to anticolonial uprisings and religious extremism, each wave has reflected a unique sociopolitical moment.

Today, we are seeing the emergence of what could be a fifth wave, one that is not fought on physical battlefields, but in cyberspace.

Extremist groups are now thriving in the digital realm. What began as simple propaganda on satellite television has evolved into sophisticated recruitment campaigns on social media and encrypted platforms. Terrorist networks no longer require camps, safe houses or formal command structures. They need only access to the internet and a narrative that resonates.

Indonesia has seen this transformation firsthand. Over the past five years, a growing number of attacks have been linked to individuals radicalized online, with no prior history of involvement in extremist organizations. These so-called “lone wolves” are not members of a group in the traditional sense. They are digital recruits, radicalized in isolation but mobilized by powerful online ideologies.

Young people today are growing up in a hyper-connected world. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter are integral parts of their lives. These platforms offer unprecedented access to information and social interaction across the globe.

However, the same ease of access also creates vulnerabilities. Radical groups exploit these platforms to spread extremist ideologies rapidly, often bypassing necessary information filters and critical scrutiny.

