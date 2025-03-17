The crucial question in the age of AI: Are you human?

With the advent of the AI era, governments around the world, including in Indonesia, need to step up their policymaking to protect people from others that might wield the technology as a weapon of manipulation and disruption instead of a tool for development and prosperity.

W e stand at the threshold of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution that is reshaping economies, governance and daily life. From streamlining industries to transforming public services, AI presents boundless opportunities for progress.

Yet alongside these breakthroughs come critical challenges, chief among them the erosion of digital trust. As AI becomes more sophisticated, the line between human and machine in cyberspace is blurring, raising urgent concerns about authenticity in digital interactions.

One of the most pressing threats is the rise of AI-powered bots that can convincingly mimic human behavior. When these bots are widely mistaken for real people, the consequences are bound to be dire and extensive, especially if bad actors are behind the deception.

Bots could be used to manipulate people into sharing sensitive personal data and clicking malicious links. There would certainly be an upsurge in the spread of misinformation and disinformation that could disrupt vital economic activities, polarize society and erode public confidence in the government.

Combine these misadventures with the disinformation already being carried out by real human beings, and you have the makings of a debacle.

Indonesia must prevent such a debacle from taking place within its borders. It must take vigorous measures to prevent the turmoil that bots masquerading as humans can wreak on the country.

Neglecting this, Indonesia would have so much to lose. After all, it is the largest and fastest growing digital economy in ASEAN and poised to play a lead role in the development of AI in this part of the world. It would be a tragedy if it lost momentum because of such a setback.