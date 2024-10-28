Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

resident Prabowo Subianto concluded a military-style boot camp for his Red and White Cabinet on Sunday, during which he drilled his executive team on his flagship programs at the country’s military academy in a bid to foster teamwork and build a sense of solidarity within the expansive group.
Over 100 of the newly appointed cabinet members gathered for the four-day retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, where they participated in morning exercises and command drills in matching camouflage outfits and slept in tents.
The cabinet members also had a series of briefings and back-to-back discussion sessions on subjects ranging from corruption prevention to bureaucracy management. But programs to achieve food and energy self-sufficiency and Prabowo’s downstreaming goals were the top priorities drilled into his ministers.
“All ministries are instructed to support everything that the Agriculture Ministry, as the leading sector, needs to achieve food self-sufficiency within three to four years,” State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi told reporters on Sunday.
“We are an agrarian country. Our land is wide and fertile. We can’t depend on other countries when it comes to food,” he said.
To achieve energy self-sufficiency, Deputy Agrarian Minister Sudaryono planned to utilize the country’s abundant natural resources, some of which, such as palm oil and cassava, can be converted into renewable energy.
“We are aiming for [energy self-sufficiency], and we can achieve it,” Sudaryono said.
