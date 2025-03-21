TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics

In unscripted remarks during a ceremony for a new SEZ in Batang, Central Java, the President shrugged off his critics, likening them to "dogs", insisting that his policies would pave the way toward a prosperous future for the country.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Batang, Central Java
Fri, March 21, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto gestures on March 13, 2025, during the launch of a new direct transfer system for teacher allowances at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Senayan, Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

E

ven as protesters took to the streets on Thursday to reject the revised Law on the Indonesian Military (TNI), President Prabowo Subianto said his administration would plow ahead with bold initiatives he deemed were key to transforming the country.

In his speech at the designation ceremony of the Batang Industropolis special economic zone (SEZ) in Central Java, the President shrugged off criticism over some of his policies, including the downstreaming project, saying they were analogous to the bark of a dog.

"I must insist that [the criticism] is not correct and that we must press ahead. Let the dogs bark and we will continue moving forward. We will build a glorious future," said Prabowo, a former military general and defense minister.

He added that his signature policies, from the free nutritious meal and free health screening programs to the expanded downstreaming policy, would propel the country toward a future of prosperity.

"Our future will be glorious and bright, despite the small efforts from some quarters to always [try and] dampen the spirit and hopes of our youths," the President said in his off-the-cuff remarks.

Thousands of students joined Thursday’s demonstration to protest the move of the government and the House of Representatives to pass the TNI Law revision to allow military personnel greater participation in civilian affairs, hearkening back to the dwifungsi (dual function) role of the armed forces under Soeharto's New Order regime.

The protest followed weeks of economic turbulence that transpired in the wake of the President’s decisions to shake up the political establishment, including the establishment of the Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) sovereign wealth fund, intended to function similarly to Singapore’s Temasek.

Earlier this week, the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) plummeted more than 7 percent, marking the biggest drop since September 2011, over concerns about the national economy and weakening consumer spending.

This prompted the Indonesia Stock Exchange to halt trading for 30 minutes, the first time it has done so since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

