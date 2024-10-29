AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal

A security escort leads Gregorius Ronald Tannur (in red vest) to a press briefing held by the Surabaya and East Java prosecutor’s offices on Oct. 27, 2024 in the East Java capital. The son of a former lawmaker was rearrested after the Supreme Court overturned his acquittal and sentenced him to five years in prison in relation to the October 2023 death of his girlfriend, Dini Sera Afriyanti. (Antara/Moch Asim)

The Supreme Court has overturned Ronald's acquittal in the latest developments related to the October 2023 murder of his girlfriend Dini, which have unraveled a convoluted web of bribery implicating at least three district court judges, Ronald's lawyer as well as a former high-ranking court official, and possibly an appellate justice at the country's top court.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has rearrested Gregorius Ronald Tannur after the Supreme Court overturned his acquittal over the murder of his girlfriend Dini Sera Afriyanti, a high-profile case that observers said shed light on corruption in the judiciary.

A joint team from the East Java and Surabaya prosecutor’s offices arrested Ronald on Sunday at his residence in Surabaya, East Java, and transported him immediately to the Class I Surabaya Penitentiary in Sidoarjo, according to a statement issued the same day.

In a Supreme Court ruling last week, presiding justice Soesilo and justices Sutarjo and Ainal Mardhiah overturned a lower court’s acquittal and found Ronald guilty of aggravated assault, sentencing him to five years in prison.

Ronald, whose father is former lawmaker Edward Tannur of the National Awakening Party (PKB), was tried for the fatal assault of Dini, who was 29 when she died in October 2023. The couple had allegedly argued before she was pronounced dead at a hospital in Surabaya.

The Surabaya District Court cleared Ronald of all charges in July. The judges who presided over his trial stated that the prosecution failed to produce convincing evidence to find him guilty of murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault.

His acquittal sparked a public backlash and a subsequent investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) into the alleged corruption of the three district court judges who handled the trial: Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo.