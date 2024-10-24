Supreme Court suspends judges arrested over Surabaya murder acquittal

Three Surabaya District Court judges arrested by the Attorney General's Office (AGO), Erintuah Damanik (center), Mangapul (left) and Heru Hanindyo, arrive for detention at the East Java High Prosecutor's Office on Oct. 24, 2024. The judges were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for the acquittal of defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur on murder charges. (Antara Foto/East Java District Attorney's Office)

The judges, Erintuah Damanik, Mangapul and Heru Hanindyo, were arrested by AGO investigators in Surabaya on Wednesday.

T he Supreme Court has suspended three judges arrested by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for acquitting a lawmaker’s son in a high-profile murder case last year.

The investigators also arrested Lisa Rahmat, a lawyer representing the defendant in the murder case, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, in Jakarta. They suspected her of bribing the judges in return for the acquittal of her client on all charges.

AGO investigators also seized foreign currency and rupiah worth some Rp 20 billion (US$1.28 million), as well as other pieces of evidence from each of the suspects’ houses in Surabaya, Jakarta and Semarang.

The AGO is detaining the three judges at the Surabaya Detention Center. Lisa, meanwhile, is being held at the Salemba Detention Center in Jakarta.

“The investigators kicked off their probes when the judges acquitted the defendant. We suspect that a bribe was involved to influence the ruling,” said Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes, during a press briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

