TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says

The agency, a Central Java KPU official and an election law expert all agree that the former president can be a campaign volunteer in November's regional head elections, though the latter says a note of caution is warranted because his son is the incumbent vice president.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 2, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and former first lady Iriana Widodo gesture to a waving crowd on Oct. 20, 2024, as they prepare to board the Indonesian Air Force’s VVIP plane at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta to return to their hometown of Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)
Indonesia Decides

The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) has announced that former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is free to campaign voluntarily for candidates in the upcoming regional head elections as an ordinary citizen after stepping down from office on Oct. 20.

“I believe that if the [presidential term] has been completed, the [election] restriction is no longer in place,” Bawaslu chairman Rahmat Bagja said on Tuesday at the agency’s Central Jakarta headquarters, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Rahmat added that Jokowi, as well as all former presidents, were allowed to campaign openly for the candidates of their choice, pointing to the involvement of the country’s fifth president Megawati Soekarnoputri and sixth president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in political campaigns.

Pak [Mr.] SBY has campaigned before and Bu [Mrs.] Mega is also a political party chair. So the restriction is no longer valid,” he said, noting that the question of ethics was left to the public as regards Jokowi campaigning on behalf of a candidate in the simultaneous regional head elections.

“We [Bawaslu] don’t manage ethics. The public can decide whether it is ethical or not.”

On the day he stepped down from his decade-long presidency, Jokowi told the media he had been asked to campaign for several candidates contesting the regional head elections on Nov. 27.

These included Central Java gubernatorial candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin and Surakarta mayoral candidate pair Respati Ardi and Astrid Widayani, whom he received in what he described as informal, closed-door meetings at his private residence in Surakarta, Central Java.

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

Related Articles

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Lawmakers want three days off to vote in local elections

Anies volunteers declare support for Pramono-Rano

In Indonesia, French poet Rimbaud's voyage still a mystery

Lack of clean power blights Batang industrial park

Related Article

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Lawmakers want three days off to vote in local elections

Anies volunteers declare support for Pramono-Rano

In Indonesia, French poet Rimbaud's voyage still a mystery

Lack of clean power blights Batang industrial park

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says

Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

Indonesia's position on South China Sea ‘unchanged’, ministry says

More in Indonesia

 View more
Representatives of the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Jakarta on May 27, 2024. They were calling for the country’s highest court to revoke the permits of palm oil companies that are set to operate in Papua, which could potentially clear approximately 300 square kilometers of customary forest.
Society

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and former first lady Iriana Widodo gesture to a waving crowd on Oct. 20, 2024, as they prepare to board the Indonesian Air Force’s VVIP plane at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta to return to their hometown of Surakarta, Central Java.
Regional Elections

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says
Stock illustration of child abuse
Archipelago

Jambi Police nab 'pesantren' head for alleged sexual abuse

Highlight
A toll road officer shows the car TvOne news company involved in a fatal accident on the Pemalang-Batang Toll Road, Central Java, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Three of five individuals in the minibus, including the driver, died after being hit by a truck from behind when the car was stopping on the road shoulder.
Society

Fatal truck accidents highlight poor driver working conditions
A general view of the opening ceremony of the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 21, 2024. The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Oct. 21 with its president calling for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's voracious destruction of biodiversity.
Editorial

No more cop-outs
Workers take part in a rally in Jakarta on Oct. 24, 2024, as they demand higher wages and the repeal of certain provisions of the Job Creation Law
Regulations

Court orders lawmakers to draft new manpower law

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Pivotal economic challenges for the Prabowo administration
Society

Papua tribe’s homeland at risk after losing court battle
Middle East and Africa

Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Regional Elections

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says
Archipelago

Jambi Police nab 'pesantren' head for alleged sexual abuse
Economy

Young Indonesians storming the stock market
Society

Extreme heat to pass, but not the hot climate: Weather bodies
Opinion

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.