Stop buying time, Mr. President. Shake up the cabinet

President Prabowo Subianto should have embraced meritocracy, appointing the most capable Indonesians regardless of political debt or personal loyalty.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 30, 2025 Published on Jun. 29, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java, on June 23. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr)

I

f President Prabowo Subianto truly meant what he said during his recent visit to Singapore, that he would “copy with pride” its model of governance, then by now he should have reshuffled his cabinet entirely. He should have embraced meritocracy, appointing the most capable Indonesians regardless of political debt or personal loyalty.

He should have paused and rigorously evaluated each of his programs, scrapping those that fail to serve the public. The trillions allocated to vanity projects should have been redirected toward reindustrializing a country long stuck in premature deindustrialization.

Instead, eight months into his presidency, the government has been adrift, run by incompetent ministers and increasingly allergic to accountability, resorting to tired blame games about foreign interference, as failing regimes often do.

The rot begins at the top. Despite growing public concern, Prabowo continues to insist that his cabinet operates as a unified, effective team. But beyond press releases and staged appearances, there is little evidence the administration has a functional grasp of its duties, or even a shared understanding of its goals. 

Coordination between ministries is weak, critical sectors lack direction and the administration clings to the illusion of unity while ignoring the reality of dysfunction.

How else can one explain why three of Indonesia’s most critical ambassadorial posts, to the United States, the United Nations and Germany, have remained vacant for so long? If the foreign minister was capable, these posts would have been filled months ago with credible appointees.

Or take Cooperative Minister Budi Arie Setiadi. Despite widespread media reports accusing him of shielding online gambling networks and his underwhelming tenure as information minister, he now oversees the Red-White Cooperatives, an enormous economic program worth trillions of rupiah. Why? Because loyalty, not performance, is rewarded.

Southeast Asia’s push to eliminate tuberculosis

Danantara and the discipline to let go

UN80: Our achievements should give us hope for a better future

Minister Budi Arie in hot water over online gambling indictment

Analysis: Unclear financial framework of Red and White Village Cooperatives

Southeast Asia’s push to eliminate tuberculosis

Danantara and the discipline to let go

UN80: Our achievements should give us hope for a better future

Minister Budi Arie in hot water over online gambling indictment

Analysis: Unclear financial framework of Red and White Village Cooperatives

Trucks line up at Tanjung Priok container terminal in North Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2023, as ships are loaded and unloaded.
Academia

How ASEAN can thrive through innovation and collaboration
People line up during a tuberculosis screening at a health centre in Valenzuela, the Philippines, on March 14, 2024.
Academia

Southeast Asia’s push to eliminate tuberculosis
A journalist takes a photo on April 16, 2025, in the kitchen of a Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG), the formal designation for vendors of the free nutritious meal program, in Kalibata, South Jakarta.
Academia

Six months on, the free meals program is a work in progress

Tourists visit Small Merak Island in Cilegon, Banten on June 27, 2025.
Society

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Editorial

Homes unbought or unbuilt
A tugboat pulls a coal barge through a section of the Batanghari River in Jambi on April 10, 2025.
Markets

Indonesian exporters grapple with global shift to higher-grade coal

Regulations

RI to relax import rules as US tariff deadline nears
Jakarta

Revamped Tanah Abang Station still faces bottlenecks, safety issues
Companies

Prabowo breaks ground on $5.9b EV battery plant in West Java
Economy

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
Asia & Pacific

Dalai Lama set to reveal succession plan as China watches
Academia

How ASEAN can thrive through innovation and collaboration
Companies

Standard Chartered supports female economic empowerment with Rp 385 billion loan to MBK

Academia

Southeast Asia’s push to eliminate tuberculosis
