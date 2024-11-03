Housing Ministry launches development of free properties in Tangerang

Breaking ground: Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarat “Ara” Sirait (center) together with Deputy Housing Minister Fahri Hamzah (right), Agung Sedayu Group founder Sugianto Kusuma (second left), acting Banten Governor Al Muktabar (left) and a representative from PT Bumi Samboro Antonio (second right) officiate the development of free housing in Sukawali village, Pakuhaji district, Tangerang regency in Banten, on Friday, Nov. 1. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Breaking ground: Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarat “Ara” Sirait (center) together with Deputy Housing Minister Fahri Hamzah (right), Agung Sedayu Group founder Sugianto Kusuma (second left), acting Banten Governor Al Muktabar (left) and a representative from PT Bumi Samboro Antonio (second right) officiate the development of free housing in Sukawali village, Pakuhaji district, Tangerang regency in Banten, on Friday, Nov. 1. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

T he newly established Public Housing and Settlements Ministry has recently launched the groundbreaking of 250 landed houses in Tangerang, Banten, intended for low-income citizens including civil servants from teachers to low-ranking police and military officers.

The two and a half hectares of land used in the project are a donation from property company PT Bumi Samboro Sukses, which is partially owned by Housing Minister Maruarar “Ara” Sirait.

Meanwhile, all the development processes would be handled and financed by property giant Agung Sedayu Group. The project, which aims for completion by the third quarter of 2025, is estimated to cost around Rp 60 billion (US$3.78 million).

“This is the time for collaboration for the prosperity of the people,” Ara said on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony in the village of Sukawali, Pakuhaji district, Tangerang regency, as reported by Antara.

He also called for more cooperation between the government and private sector to build houses for the poor.

Read also: Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The 60-square-meter houses each with two bedrooms, a living room, a shared bathroom, a kitchen and a carport would be provided for qualified families, Ara said, without detailing the qualifications.

The minister further explained that the project was part of the ministry’s attempt to fulfill President Prabowo’s campaign promise to build 3 million houses annually for underprivileged people, as the country is currently facing a housing backlog of 10.7 million units.

Previously, Ara announced his plan to reopen idle low-cost apartments and state-owned high rise buildings to address the housing crisis. Among them are Rusun Pasar Rumput and the Wisma Atlet apartment complex in Jakarta. (vny)