TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties

Prabowo hosted Wong for lunch and bilateral talks at Merdeka Palace on Wednesday, where they reaffirmed the “strong friendship” between Indonesia and Singapore, emphasizing shared goals in resilience and development.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong came away from their first official meeting on Wednesday with a commitment to deepen cooperation across key sectors and a pledge to boost “resilience amid an uncertain geopolitical environment”.

Wong was in Jakarta for what his office described as an “introductory” meeting, despite it being his third time this year visiting Indonesia. Both he and Prabowo have only recently been elected leaders of their respective countries.

The President hosted his guest for lunch and bilateral talks at Merdeka Palace on Wednesday, where they reaffirmed the “strong friendship” between Indonesia and Singapore, emphasizing shared goals in resilience and development.

In a statement issued by the presidential press bureau, Prabowo highlighted five priority areas for bilateral cooperation: defense, the economy, green technology, food security and human capital development.

In defense, the leaders agreed to fully implement the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), including provisions for joint military training exercises.

“Singapore and Indonesia are committed to implementing our defense cooperation framework, including arrangements for military training areas,” Prabowo said, underscoring the shared desire to bolster security cooperation in a region fraught with strategic challenges.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The DCA is one in a set of deals under what Singapore describes as the expanded framework agreements, which former leaders Lee Hsien Loong and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo signed after years of fraught negotiations.

Popular

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

Related Articles

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties

Authorities to relocate thousands around Lewotobi after eruptions

Indonesia collaboration beneficial for ASEAN: Singapore PM

Batam has yet to see rise in visits by Singaporean PR holders 

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push

Related Article

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties

Authorities to relocate thousands around Lewotobi after eruptions

Indonesia collaboration beneficial for ASEAN: Singapore PM

Batam has yet to see rise in visits by Singaporean PR holders 

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push

Popular

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

More in Indonesia

 View more
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties
Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok (center), talks to former cabinet secretary to president Joko Widodo, Pramono Anung (left), and former deputy governor of Banten province, Rano Karno, during a media opportunity in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2024. Pramono and Karno are running for governor and deputy governor of the capital in the upcoming regional election.
Presidential Race

Pramono-Rano going strong in Jakarta race, surveys show
Former West Java governor and Jakarta gubernatorial nominee Ridwan Kamil (second left) cooks traditional Betawi kerak telor on Sept. 4, 2024, during his visit to Setu Babakan Betawi cultural village in Jakarta to meet and discuss with former Jakarta governor Fauzi Bowo.
Regional Elections

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls

Highlight
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.
Americas

Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa (left) shakes hands with rival Ahmad Luthfi (second left) while their respective running mates Hendrar Prihadi and Taj Yasin follow suit after their first public debate at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Editorial

Educate, don’t exploit, voters
Former World Bank development policy and partnerships managing director Mari Elka Pangestu speaks at the 12th Annual International Forum on Economic Development and Public Policy (AIFED) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali.
Economy

Middle-class spending key to fixing GDP growth: Economic Council

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties
Asia & Pacific

Singapore 'deeply invested' in Indonesia’s success, PM says
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election
Presidential Race

Pramono-Rano going strong in Jakarta race, surveys show
Americas

Diaspora hopes for warmer US-Indonesia ties amid election tumult
Companies

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16
Economy

Number of unemployed Indonesians falls to 7.47 million
Regional Elections

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.