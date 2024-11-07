Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo will visit a number of countries from Nov. 8 to 19, including Brazil, China, Peru and the United States.
resident Prabowo Subianto instructed his ministers to contact him directly for urgent matters while he is on his first presidential trip abroad from Nov. 8 to 19.
China will be the first country on Prabowo’s itinerary, which also includes countries such as Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United States.
He emphasized the importance of providing guidance on key policy issues while he was abroad and assured cabinet members that he will remain accessible.
"If you have already consulted with the coordinating minister but still need clarification, don't hesitate to contact me directly. Feel free to call me, I am open," said Prabowo on Wednesday, as quoted by Tempo.
"Let’s move away from overly ceremonial or feudal practices.”
However, Prabowo also reminded ministers to be careful when communicating to protect the nation’s interests.
"This is the modern era, and technology allows us to stay connected, but we must remain mindful of privacy and security," he said.
Prabowo's upcoming foreign visits also include participation in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru from Nov. 10 to 16 and the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil on Nov. 18 and 19.
"These foreign visits are unavoidable because they all hold strategic value and are closely related to our economic situation," Prabowo said, as quoted by Antara.
During Prabowo’s absence, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka will assume his duties. Presidential Communication Office chief Hasan Nasbi clarified that the vice president would carry out presidential functions as head of government while Prabowo is abroad, and there is no need for an acting president.
"For me, things like this should not be misunderstood. The vice president performs presidential duties as head of government when the president is abroad," Hasan said in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.