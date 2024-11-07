Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive on Oct. 21, 2024, for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers, at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive on Oct. 21, 2024, for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers, at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Prabowo will visit a number of countries from Nov. 8 to 19, including Brazil, China, Peru and the United States.

P resident Prabowo Subianto instructed his ministers to contact him directly for urgent matters while he is on his first presidential trip abroad from Nov. 8 to 19.

China will be the first country on Prabowo’s itinerary, which also includes countries such as Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United States.

He emphasized the importance of providing guidance on key policy issues while he was abroad and assured cabinet members that he will remain accessible.

"If you have already consulted with the coordinating minister but still need clarification, don't hesitate to contact me directly. Feel free to call me, I am open," said Prabowo on Wednesday, as quoted by Tempo.

"Let’s move away from overly ceremonial or feudal practices.”

However, Prabowo also reminded ministers to be careful when communicating to protect the nation’s interests.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

"This is the modern era, and technology allows us to stay connected, but we must remain mindful of privacy and security," he said.

Prabowo's upcoming foreign visits also include participation in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru from Nov. 10 to 16 and the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil on Nov. 18 and 19.

"These foreign visits are unavoidable because they all hold strategic value and are closely related to our economic situation," Prabowo said, as quoted by Antara.

During Prabowo’s absence, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka will assume his duties. Presidential Communication Office chief Hasan Nasbi clarified that the vice president would carry out presidential functions as head of government while Prabowo is abroad, and there is no need for an acting president.

"For me, things like this should not be misunderstood. The vice president performs presidential duties as head of government when the president is abroad," Hasan said in Jakarta on Wednesday.