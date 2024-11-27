TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident

wo motorists died in a multi-vehicle accident in Slipi, West Jakarta, on Tuesday morning at around 7 a.m., adding to a long list of such fatal pileups in the country in the past month.

Authorities believe the crash, which involved a truck, six cars and a motorcycle, resulted from the truck’s driver, identified by his initials AZ, falling asleep at the wheel because of fatigue.

The 46-year-old, who was driving a truck loaded with cardboard from Cikarang, West Java, to Tangerang, Banten, ran a red light when he reached the Slipi area and collided with several vehicles. 

One victim, named Aliyanto, who suffered catastrophic leg injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another, named Ariyadi, who sustained severe head and leg injuries, passed away shortly after the incident at a nearby hospital.

Initially, there were suspicions that the truck's brakes had failed, but after further investigation, the police determined that fatigue was the main factor in the accident. 

Read also: Calls grow for more oversight of trucking sector following pileup

AZ had been in violation of operating hour regulations by driving on an arterial road after 5 a.m. According to AZ's account, he left Cikarang at 3 a.m., and by the time he reached Slipi, he was feeling drowsy. 

Despite the traffic light turning red, AZ continued through the intersection, resulting in the deadly crash.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine if criminal negligence was involved. AZ is being held in police custody while authorities conduct a case review to decide whether to file charges.

A massive 17-vehicle collision occurred earlier this month on the Cipularang toll road in Purwakarta, West Java, leaving one dead and 29 others injured.

The West Java Police said the pileup was triggered by a heavily loaded truck that suffered a brake failure.

Inmates of Serang Penitentiary in Banten cast their votes in the regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024.
Regional Elections

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos
Vehicles that were involved in consecutive collisions at kilometer 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road are gathered at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office in Purwakarta regency, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024.
Jakarta

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident
Determined to vote: Poll workers assist a voter at polling station (TPS) 9 in Tanjung Gusta sub-district, Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday. The city’s General Elections Commission (KPU) said 45 TPS have had to reschedule the voting process due to flooding.
Regional Elections

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. Jakarta is one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections across the archipelago.
Jakarta

Anies, Ridwan exchange jabs in heated Jakarta race
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for a 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

Regional Elections

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos
Companies

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia
Jakarta

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident
Regional Elections

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls
Regional Elections

Preliminary results show Luthfi defeating Andika in Central Java
Economy

Trump taps Jamieson Greer as US trade representative as ramps up tariff plans
Archipelago

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting
Regulations

Cumbersome customs procedures deter US investors: Report
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.