Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident

Vehicles that were involved in consecutive collisions at kilometer 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road are gathered at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office in Purwakarta regency, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. (Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi)

T wo motorists died in a multi-vehicle accident in Slipi, West Jakarta, on Tuesday morning at around 7 a.m., adding to a long list of such fatal pileups in the country in the past month.

Authorities believe the crash, which involved a truck, six cars and a motorcycle, resulted from the truck’s driver, identified by his initials AZ, falling asleep at the wheel because of fatigue.

The 46-year-old, who was driving a truck loaded with cardboard from Cikarang, West Java, to Tangerang, Banten, ran a red light when he reached the Slipi area and collided with several vehicles.

One victim, named Aliyanto, who suffered catastrophic leg injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another, named Ariyadi, who sustained severe head and leg injuries, passed away shortly after the incident at a nearby hospital.

Initially, there were suspicions that the truck's brakes had failed, but after further investigation, the police determined that fatigue was the main factor in the accident.

AZ had been in violation of operating hour regulations by driving on an arterial road after 5 a.m. According to AZ's account, he left Cikarang at 3 a.m., and by the time he reached Slipi, he was feeling drowsy.

Despite the traffic light turning red, AZ continued through the intersection, resulting in the deadly crash.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine if criminal negligence was involved. AZ is being held in police custody while authorities conduct a case review to decide whether to file charges.

A massive 17-vehicle collision occurred earlier this month on the Cipularang toll road in Purwakarta, West Java, leaving one dead and 29 others injured.

The West Java Police said the pileup was triggered by a heavily loaded truck that suffered a brake failure.