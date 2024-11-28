TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo's coalition dominate nationwide regional elections

More than 200 million voters cast their ballots on Wednesday for leaders in 37 provinces, 93 cities, and 415 districts. While the official results will be announced between Nov. 30 and Dec. 15, independent pollsters have released their election counts.

Agencies
Jakarta
Thu, November 28, 2024

Prabowo's coalition dominate nationwide regional elections North Sumatra gubernatorial election Bobby Nasution holds up ballots ahead of casting his vote for the North Sumatra and Medan elections at a polling station in Medan, North Sumatra on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

C

andidates backed by President Prabowo Subianto look set to secure victories in key regional elections, with the exception of Jakarta, which analysts said should make it easier to implement his agenda and reinforce his political clout.

More than 200 million voters cast their ballots on Wednesday for leaders in 37 provinces, 93 cities, and 415 districts. While the official results will be announced between Nov. 30 and Dec. 15, independent pollsters have released their election counts.

Candidates backed by Prabowo's broad coalition, some of whom were also endorsed by former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, won most key provinces, including Central Java, West Java and East Java, according to initial results from the pollsters.

"This is a triumph for Prabowo and also Jokowi, but with Jakarta, it's a failure," Yanuar Nugroho, visiting senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, told Reuters. 

"The executors of all Prabowo's programs are these regional leaders," he said. 

Central Java, West Java, and East Java are seen as pivotal because they are the most populous provinces, while Jakarta has national significance as the capital and, as seen with Jokowi, can be a stepping stone to run for the presidency. 

"The victory is important so that Prabowo's programmes could be well implemented and integrated," Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a senior official at Prabowo's Gerindra party, told Reuters. 

In Jakarta, the candidates for governor and deputy governor backed by the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) had between 49.49 percent to 51.1 percent of votes, pollsters said, ahead of the ticket backed by a coalition of 13 government-aligned parties and an independent pairing. 

Candidates must secure an outright majority to win in Jakarta, or there will be a second round of voting.

Official results are expected to be announced by December 15 at the latest, according to the General Elections Commission (KPU) regulation. 

The only province in Indonesia that did not participate in the local elections was Yogyakarta, as the country's cultural capital is led by a sultan who also acts as the governor.

Election analyst Titi Anggraini said the overall results would smooth the way for Prabowo to implement his own election pledges and give him room to start building a platform to run for re-election in 2029.

Yanuar also said the results will make it easier for Prabowo to implement his policies such as free meals for school children and others, poverty eradication and food self-sufficiency.

"Prabowo wants to consolidate his power so that there's no disruption towards his programmes," he said. 

Prabowo was sworn in as president last month, after a landslide election victory earlier this year. He has secured support from seven out of eight parties in the House of Representatives.

A woman shows a Jakarta gubernatorial election ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, before voting at a polling station in Jakarta.
Regional Elections

KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December
Protesters march to demand more government attention to gender-based violence during a protest in Jakarta on March 8, 2024.
Society

Gender-based violence remains neglected issue in Indonesia, UN says
Claiming victory: Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta, on Nov. 28. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in a single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to have received 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during Wednesday's election, according to the real count by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Regional Elections

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in the single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to get 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the Wednesday's voting day according to the real count done by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Jakarta

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shows his ballots to journalists after voting in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. The country is holding regional head elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies.
Editorial

Big win
Poll workers assist a voter at polling station (TPS) 9 in Tanjung Gusta sub-district, Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The city’s General Elections Commission (KPU) says 45 TPS have to reschedule the voting process due to the flooding.
Archipelago

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

Regional Elections

KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December
Regulations

OECD offers RI ideas for boosting tax revenue
Society

Gender-based violence remains neglected issue in Indonesia, UN says
Economy

OECD Secretary General: Indonesia membership supports Golden Indonesia 2045 vision
Asia & Pacific

China says top military official Miao Hua suspended, under investigation
Regional Elections

Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race
Politics

Prabowo's coalition dominate nationwide regional elections
Europe

Biden readies $725 million arms aid package for Ukraine
