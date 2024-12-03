Yusril says hopeful of deal soon on transfer of Bali nine members to Australia

Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The announcement was made after the minister met with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta on Tuesday.

T here were still many things to discuss onrepatriating the five remaining members of the 'Bali Nine' drug ring to Australia and hopefully an understanding can be reached soon, senior minister on legal affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said.

"Hopefully we could find an understanding," Yusril said, adding that he hoped to resolve the matter this month.

Indonesia has no regulations regarding transfer of prisoners, but the deal was initiated by President Prabowo Subianto's good intentions, Yusril said.

Yusril said Indonesia would respect any decision taken by the country of origin of the prisoners, including an amnesty, adding that this was a transfer of prisoners and not an exchange.

Last month, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said Indonesia had agreed in principle to transfer the five prisoners, who are currently serving life sentences, after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the issue with Prabowo.

Supratman had said Jakarta was seeking the repatriation of Indonesian prisoners held in Australia as part of the deal.

The Bali Nine were arrested in 2005 as they attempted to smuggle heroin out of the Indonesian resort island.

Two of the group's ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, and Australia recalled its ambassador in protest.

One of the members was released from prison in 2018, and another died of cancer the same year.

The government last month agreed to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine woman on death row for drug trafficking, to serve the rest of her sentence in her home country.

France has also asked for the repatriation of a prisoner from Indonesia, Supratman said last month.

Indonesia is in discussion with three countries, including France, over the return of several high-profile detainees and aims to transfer the prisoners by the end of December.

"The French embassy has delivered a letter from France's justice minister to Indonesia's law minister dated November 4 containing a request for the transfer of a French prisoner named Serge Atlaoui," Yusril told AFP in a message.