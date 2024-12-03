TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Yusril says hopeful of deal soon on transfer of Bali nine members to Australia

The announcement was made after the minister met with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Agencies
Jakarta
Tue, December 3, 2024

Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

here were still many things to discuss onrepatriating the five remaining members of the 'Bali Nine' drug ring to Australia and hopefully an understanding can be reached soon, senior minister on legal affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said.

The announcement was made after the minister met with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"Hopefully we could find an understanding," Yusril said, adding that he hoped to resolve the matter this month. 

Indonesia has no regulations regarding transfer of prisoners, but the deal was initiated by President Prabowo Subianto's good intentions, Yusril said.

Yusril said Indonesia would respect any decision taken by the country of origin of the prisoners, including an amnesty, adding that this was a transfer of prisoners and not an exchange.

Last month, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said Indonesia had agreed in principle to transfer the five prisoners, who are currently serving life sentences, after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the issue with Prabowo. 

Supratman had said Jakarta was seeking the repatriation of Indonesian prisoners held in Australia as part of the deal.

The Bali Nine were arrested in 2005 as they attempted to smuggle heroin out of the Indonesian resort island.

Two of the group's ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, and Australia recalled its ambassador in protest. 

One of the members was released from prison in 2018, and another died of cancer the same year.

The government last month agreed to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine woman on death row for drug trafficking, to serve the rest of her sentence in her home country. 

France has also asked for the repatriation of a prisoner from Indonesia, Supratman said last month.

Indonesia is in discussion with three countries, including France, over the return of several high-profile detainees and aims to transfer the prisoners by the end of December.

"The French embassy has delivered a letter from France's justice minister to Indonesia's law minister dated November 4 containing a request for the transfer of a French prisoner named Serge Atlaoui," Yusril told AFP in a message.

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia

Law minister appoints controversial cop as secretary-general

Police bust drugs ring based in North Kalimantan prison

Implementing payment liability shift in real time payments

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia

Law minister appoints controversial cop as secretary-general

Police bust drugs ring based in North Kalimantan prison

Implementing payment liability shift in real time payments

Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Yusril says hopeful of deal soon on transfer of Bali nine members to Australia
Tallying the vote: A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot during the vote counting process for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27.
Politics

Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) talks with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan (second right), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second left) and National Economic Council chair Luhut Pandjaitan (left) ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's first plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024.
Politics

Zulkifli Hasan requests additional $32.6m for ministerial budget

Hashim Djojohadikusumo (R), brother, wealthy businessman and economic adviser of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, speaks beside campaign official Fadli Zon during a press conference in Jakarta on July 15, 2014. With both candidates Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo claiming victory in July 9, 2014 election, Indonesia faces a long period of uncertainty after last week's disputed presidential election, analysts warn -- raising fears for Southeast Asia's top economy as growth sits at four-year lows, foreign investment slows and corruption remains rife.
Regulations

Govt to proceed with plan to set up revenue body, Hashim signals

Ramadan shopping: A visitor examines Muslim outfits on April 2, 2024 at a shop in Medan central market in North Sumatra. Garment sales increased three weeks into the Ramadan fasting month, traders said.
Editorial

VAT, the equitable tax
Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso and Canadian Minister for Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng has officially concluded negotiations of Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (I-CA CEPA) in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Economy

RI seals trade pact with Canada, possibly improving access to US

